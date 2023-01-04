Arizona Cardinals’ NFL draft trade speculation swirls

After their 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 17, the Arizona Cardinals are in position to have the No. 4 picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

But some early NFL mock draft projections for that draft don’t see Arizona keeping that selection.

Several recent first-round NFL mock drafts are predicting that the Cardinals will trade their first pick in the 2023 draft, which could be as high as No. 2 or as low as No. 6 depending on the outcomes of games in NFL Week 18.

Why would Arizona trade that pick? The sites think that other NFL teams are going to be desperate to move up to select a quarterback, something that the Cardinals don’t need with Kyler Murray entrenched as the starter in Arizona.

