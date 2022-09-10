Arizona Cardinals’ Markus Golden focused on football over finances

TEMPE — There’s no denying Markus Golden’s high motor and no-quit mentality when he’s on the football field.

There’s a reason the team agreed on a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals’ 2021 sacks leader that was confirmed by GM Steve Keim on Friday. You know what you’re going to get when it comes to the Junkyard Dog.

But for the majority of the offseason, the outside linebacker was nowhere to be found when the team took the practice field, although he was present for team meetings.

And despite news coming out that Golden was dealing with a toe injury, it didn’t take long for questions to arise, especially given his contract situation Entering the year.

Is Golden unhappy? Is he holding in? Just how bad is his injury?

On Friday, Golden put an end to the “weight,” explaining a freak accident working out led to a fractured toe and his absence from the football field.

“My reason for sitting out was my toe,” Golden said Friday. “I dropped a (50-pound) kettlebell on it. I kind of let everything take care of itself. I’m a guy that’s going to work hard no matter what. I’m going to come out and do my thing and grind no matter what.

“Of course you want to get paid and everything else, it’s a business. You want to get paid but that ain’t been on my Mindset at all. I’ve been focusing on getting back and getting ready for the game.”

It’s been a big week for Golden on a number of fronts. On top of his extension, the linebacker was able to register two days of practice ahead of Arizona’s Matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

#AZCardinals OLB Markus Golden is back on the field for Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/xIffAF7gFQ — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) September 8, 2022

For the first time in a while, Golden said he felt like himself during the last day of practice before Sunday. He was able to push off his foot with the injured toe, fly around and do everything else he would normally do in a given day of work.

The only way to get back into football shape is by playing football, and Golden thrives on getting his practice days in.

At this point in the week, Golden does not carry an injury designation and is all clear to play. And even though defensive coordinator Vance Joseph hinted at the possibility that the linebacker could be in line for fewer snaps, Golden is preparing as if he’s not taking a down off.

“I’ve been here long enough to know when the game gets going and stuff gets to Flying around, you never know what can happen,” he said.

“I’m going to be ready. … I know I’ve been working hard staying in shape off the field and working out a lot and getting my body right, so I’ll be ready for whatever comes.”

