Arizona Cardinals lose to Buccaneers on a walk-off field goal in overtime

The Arizona Cardinals dropped Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 19-16.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop hit the game-winning field goal from 40 yards out after Tom Brady marched down the field, completing his first six throws on the drive.

Arizona (4-11) started overtime with the football and picked up one first down before having to punt.

The game was tied 6-6 at Halftime after Cardinals kicker Matt Prater hit a field goal just ahead of the break.

The Cardinals scored the first touchdown of the game with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter to take a 16-6 lead.

James Conner punched it in from 22 yards out after punt returner Pharoh Cooper gifted Arizona Stellar field position in Tampa Bay territory.

The Bucs scored a touchdown on their next possession, as Brady found former Arizona State running back Rachaad White.

Arizona gained 30 yards on their next opportunity, but a botched pitch to Rookie Keaontay Ingram led to a fumble and turnover.

Tampa Bay took advantage with a field goal to tie the game.

Sunday was Arizona’s second overtime game of the season. The Cardinals beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-23, in Week 2 on a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Arizona lost two games in the final seconds at home this season Entering Sunday, against the Eagles and Chargers.

The Cardinals head to Atlanta next week for a Matchup with the Falcons.

