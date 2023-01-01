Arizona Cardinals Lose on Last-Second Field Goal to Falcons 20-19

In a back-and-forth game that went down to the final play of the game, the Arizona Cardinals have now lost their sixth consecutive game after dropping their Week 17 road meeting with the Atlanta Falcons 20-19.

Quarterback David Blough looked fairly strong in the opening two quarters, continuously marching the Cardinals down the field on what would be three scoring drives in the first half.

Yet it was the Falcons and rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder who found the end zone first after Arizona started with a 3-0 lead. Running back Tyler Allgeier reached the end zone first in the early stages of the second quarter.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button