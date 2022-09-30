Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray slammed by former NFL RB LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy is apparently not a fan of Kyler Murray.

Not a fan at all.

The former NFL running back slammed the Arizona Cardinals quarterback and his style of play on a recent podcast.

“He’s trash. Overhyped. Overrated,” McCoy recently said on the I Am Athlete Tonight podcast. “He plays like a high school player. Runs around, runs backwards, he does a circle, the ballerina circle, then goes left, goes right, turns all the way around again, then looks for a wide receiver. That’s not how you play quarterback.”

