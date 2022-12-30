Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater’s four 50-plus yard field goals last two weeks adds to lead on all-time NFL list

No player in NFL history has made more field goals from 50 yards and beyond than Matt Prater.

The Cardinals kicker has added to that total this season – it just took a little more time than usual.

Prater, who missed four games earlier this season because of a lingering hip issue, didn’t even get a try from 50 yards until the Monday night Patriots game, in which he missed from 50. But against the Broncos, Prater drilled tries from 50 and 55, and against the Buccaneers on Christmas, they nailed attempts from 53 and 56 yards.

“It’s football,” Prater said. “You never know what you’re going to get to do, especially as a kicker. You don’t get to control the situations you’re put in. You have to make the best of when you do get to kick. So whether it’s an extra point or a 50-yarder, I expect to make them all.”

He’s nearly done that this season, year No. 16 in the NFL and Prater at age 38. He’s made 18-of-20 field goals and all 15 extra-point tries.

But the hip flexor was an issue. The Cardinals have used three other Kickers this season – Matt Ammendola, Rodrigo Blankenship and Tristan Vizcaino – treading water until Prater came back.

“He’s one of those guys that hates to sit out,” Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He feels like he’s letting everybody down if he’s not out there, and he pushed through there for a couple games.