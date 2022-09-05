Arizona Cardinals Healing injuries as Week 1 of NFL season arrives

Week 1 of the NFL regular season has arrived, and the Arizona Cardinals are now in game preparation mode at practice. They took the field Monday at the team facility in Tempe without several first-team players.

Cardinals head Coach Kliff Kingsbury offered quick updates on the availability status of three of those who didn’t take part in the portion of practice open to media on Monday — defensive lineman JJ Watt, tight end Zach Ertz and linebacker Markus Golden. He also was asked about several players who did practice but are working their way back to full strength.

Kingsbury hopes Golden, the Cardinals’ sacks leader in 2021 with 11, can do some work in practice on Wednesday, but he will be a game-time decision.

“He’s a guy that if he even has limited practices, though, there will be a role for him,” Kingsbury said.

Ertz, like Golden, is day to day, and Watt is still dealing with the effects of a recent bout with COVID-19.

New cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., who dealt with a toe injury during Las Vegas Raiders training camp before being activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Aug. 17, also didn’t take part. They arrived in a trade on Aug. 30.

Mullen said he will “most likely” be available to play Sunday.

Kingsbury said cornerback Antonio Hamilton is “getting better” after he suffered burns to his legs and feet in a cooking accident last month, which ultimately landed him on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The hope is that when Hamilton is able, to get him into walk-throughs in practice to keep his mind sharp about his duties on defense.

“But we’ll see. I think it’s Uncharted territory for me and I think for a lot of people around here to see how that’s all going to heal up and the timetable on it,” Kingsbury said.

There was no update on backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who didn’t practice.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore, guard Justin Pugh and center Rodney Hudson were practice participants, and cornerback Javelin Guidry, whom the Cardinals were awarded in a waiver claim last week, made his practice debut.

Pugh, if deemed not ready to play Sunday, could be replaced by Cody Ford at left guard.

Chances are Moore’s injury won’t be revealed until official NFL team injury reports are required starting Wednesday. But Kingsbury said he expects Moore to progress throughout the week and hopefully be ready for Sunday.

Running back Jonathan Ward is working his way back from a shoulder injury and practiced Monday. He is close to 100% Kingsbury said.

Sunday is a chance for Kingsbury to face the quarterback he recruited to Texas Tech and remains friends with — Kansas City’s star Patrick Mahomes.

Kingsbury said he could see even from high school game tape that Mahomes had a special ability to be a leader and exhibited characteristics of a winner.

“Just really proud of the person, you know more than anything, just watching how he’s grown up, the leadership qualities he shows on and off the field,” Kingsbury said. “Just how socially responsible he is, how he leads, how he treats people, the stuff he does in the community with charities. And, you know, he runs the gamut of what you want a sports star to be like and carry himself. And so that’s, that’s been really special to watch that development.”

Facing his former team

Cardinals running back Darrel Williams said he’s excited to face his former team, Kansas City, this weekend. Williams spent the past four seasons there.

“Every game is a much needed win, you know, but it’s a little different because I’m playing against my old team,” Williams said.

He’s already been asked by Cardinals coaches on defense and special teams what he can share about Kansas City’s strategies and tendencies.

