Arizona Cardinals Healing injuries as Week 1 of NFL season arrives

Week 1 of the NFL regular season has arrived, and the Arizona Cardinals are now in game preparation mode at practice. They took the field Monday at the team facility in Tempe without several first-team players.

Cardinals head Coach Kliff Kingsbury offered quick updates on the availability status of three of those who didn’t take part in the portion of practice open to media on Monday — defensive lineman JJ Watt, tight end Zach Ertz and linebacker Markus Golden. He also was asked about several players who did practice but are working their way back to full strength.

Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden watches his team play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter in preseason action at State Farm Stadium.

Kingsbury hopes Golden, the Cardinals’ sacks leader in 2021 with 11, can do some work in practice on Wednesday, but he will be a game-time decision.

“He’s a guy that if he even has limited practices, though, there will be a role for him,” Kingsbury said.

Ertz, like Golden, is day to day, and Watt is still dealing with the effects of a recent bout with COVID-19.

