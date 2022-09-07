Arizona Cardinals have questions before NFL Week 1

NFL Writers have questions about the Arizona Cardinals in their NFL power rankings before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

How will Kyler Murray perform with his new contract?

Will the Cardinals Survive DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension?

How effective will Arizona’s defense be?

Take a look at what NFL Writers are saying about the Cardinals in their NFL power rankings before the start of the season.

They have Arizona ranked as high as No. 13 and as low as No. 21.

Jeremy Cluff writes: “Arizona won’t have DeAndre Hopkins for six games to start the season. How will Marquise Brown and company fill the void?”

