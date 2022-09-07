Arizona Cardinals have questions before NFL Week 1

NFL Writers have questions about the Arizona Cardinals in their NFL power rankings before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

How will Kyler Murray perform with his new contract?

Will the Cardinals Survive DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension?

How effective will Arizona’s defense be?

Take a look at what NFL Writers are saying about the Cardinals in their NFL power rankings before the start of the season.

They have Arizona ranked as high as No. 13 and as low as No. 21.

More:NFL power rankings before Week 1: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills open NFL season at top

Jeremy Cluff writes: “Arizona won’t have DeAndre Hopkins for six games to start the season. How will Marquise Brown and company fill the void?”

NFL.com: Cardinals down one spot to No. 16

Dan Hanzus writes: “Has the quarterback been set up for success? Kyler Murray and the Cardinals went through a tumultuous offseason together. It ended well enough: Murray received a fat contract extension, even if the Bizarre (and subsequently excised) “Hey bud , work harder!” stipulation ensured the good vibes were only temporary. Now look at Murray’s principal supporting cast on offense with DeAndre Hopkins serving a six-game suspension to start the season: Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, James Conner, AJ Green, Zach Ertz. It’s not a bad group, per se, but does it scare you? The Cardinals’ commitment to Murray showed their faith that he’s a superstar-level QB — he’ll need to be, to keep Arizona above water in a loaded NFC West.”

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions:

Bleacher Report: Cardinals open season ranked No. 14

It writes: “The 2021 season for the Arizona Cardinals was essentially two seasons. In the first, the Cardinals went 9-2 ahead of their bye week and looked like arguably the best team in the NFC. Over the second, Arizona won just two of their last six games and was Embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. It marked the second straight season that the Cardinals have faded badly late in the season, and Arizona defensive end JJ Watt told Albert Breer of the MMQB that the key to avoiding a third such Collapse lies with handling adversity better and staying healthy.”

The Ringer: Cardinals ranked No. 14 to start season

Austin Gayle writes: “The Call of Duty lobbies are still Laughing at the Cardinals. After a 10-2 start last season, the team lost five of its last six games, including a 34-11 blowout loss to the Rams in the wild- card round. The Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era in Arizona has been infamous for late-season struggles, and their latest slump carried over into the offseason. Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy, and then there’s the a four-hour “independent study” requirement for Murray that was included in, and then deleted from, his new contract extension that included $104.3 million guaranteed at signing. Time is running out for Kingsbury and Murray to find enough consistency to produce a playoff win that keeps their star quarterback from streaming on Twitch in January.”

The Athletic: Cardinals start season ranked No. 21

Bo Wulf writes: “The Cardinals start the season with a tough three-game stretch against the Chiefs, at the Raiders and against the Rams. In an organization prone to finger-pointing, things could get ugly before Hopkins has a chance to help right the ship in Week 7. And then the new Call of Duty comes out at the end of October and all bets are off.”

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information:

Jaguars.com: Cardinals open NFL season with No. 13 ranking

John Oehser writes: “Unusual offseason could mean early-season pressure here.”

Walter Football: Cardinals drop four spots to No. 12

It writes: “The Cardinals’ disappointing second half of the 2021 campaign carried into the offseason. The front office allowed Chandler Jones, Christian Kirk, AJ Green and Chase Edmonds to walk, yet couldn’t do anything to bring in replacements, save for Marquise Brown. Just when Brown was acquired, DeAndre Hopkins was slapped with a six-game suspension for PEDs. Kyler Murray’s work ethic has been called into question as well. I loved Arizona heading into 2021, but I’m way more bearish now. “

Pro Football Focus: Cardinals ranked No. 14 as season begins

Sam Monson writes: “The Cardinals Somehow made a big splash move over the offseason and still may have lost ground to their rivals. Marquise Brown was acquired in a trade for their first round pick, but Brown has to replace DeAndre Hopkins as the team’s No . 1 receiver for the duration of Hopkins’ suspension (six games) before he can add value relative to last year’s offense. The team also lost Christian Kirk and Chandler Jones — two important players at key positions. Arizona’s success relies on it finding a way to not tail off again as the season progresses.”

NFL Week 1 odds:

Sports Illustrated: Cardinals ranked No. 18 in the NFL before Week 1

It writes: “Kyler Murray is now signed long-term, and aside from any lingering jokes about his since-discarded homework clause, the team can hopefully put that distraction to bed and build on last season’s playoff appearance.”

Sportsnaut: Cardinals open 2022 season ranked No. 14

Matt Johnson writes: “Lost in the offseason debate regarding quarterback Kyler Murray was that poor roster construction and even worse coaching were the Arizona Cardinals’ biggest problems. Somehow, Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury received extensions. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended, Arizona Desperately needs Murray to play like an NFL MVP. There is a bright side if the Cardinals deliver another ugly second-half collapse, it will all be captured on Hard Knocks this season.”

Sporting News: Cardinals fall one spot to No. 17 in NFL power rankings

Vinnie Iyer writes: “The Cardinals overachieved in the NFC West last season and remain the clear third-best team behind the 49ers and Rams. There’s a lot of pressure on Kyler Murray to back up his contract without DeAndre Hopkins for a while. The real concern is having a defense with plenty of limitations.”

More:NFL Week 1 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 1 NFL game?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.