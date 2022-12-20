Arizona Cardinals get Bijan Robinson in 2023 NFL draft

Thanks to their abysmal 4-10 record, the Arizona Cardinals are currently in line to have the No. 5 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Who could they take with that pick?

One recent NFL mock draft really caught our attention with Arizona’s first selection in the 2023 NFL draft on April 27.

It has the Cardinals taking former Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who recently declared for the draft after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 attempts during his third season in Austin.

More:NFL mock draft: Texas running back Bijan Robinson could tempt teams in the 2023 NFL draft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button