Arizona basketball’s Azuolas Tubelis earns Pac-12 Player of the Week

Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats moves the ball up-court past head Coach Tommy Lloyd during the first half of the NCAAB game against the Morgan State Bears at McKale Center on December 22, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Bears 93-68. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Well. 5 Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis earned the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award Monday after performances against Montana State and Morgan State.

Tubelis became the second Wildcat to earn the Honor this season after center Oumar Ballo took home the hardware on Nov. 28. The forward is now a two-time recipient after winning the award last season.

Arizona won their two games last week by a combined score of 178-132, and Tubelis had 40 points on the two nights.

Kerr ➡ Zu They make this look waaaayyy too easy 👀 📺 Pac-12 Network #RunWithUS pic.twitter.com/mcZ8SHTFqn — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) December 21, 2022

He especially got going against Morgan State on Thursday, putting together a 26-point night on 9-for-10 shooting. He hit a pair of triples, grabbed nine rebounds, stole the ball twice and had three assists.

Tubelis had eight points in the first six minutes of a tight first half at the McKale Center.

Against Montana State on Tuesday, the junior put up 14 points on 13 shots with nine rebounds. They scored Arizona’s first four points of the evening.

Overall, he averaged 20 points on 65% shooting and nine rebounds to help the Wildcats improve to 12-1, 11-0 in non-conference games.

They also did this:

Arizona’s next battle will be in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at noon.

The rivalry game will air on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

