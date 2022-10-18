Arizona Basketball is preseason ranked 17 in AP Poll

With just a few weeks to go until the start of the 2022-23 season, Arizona Basketball opens the year preseason ranked 17th in the AP Poll.

2021-22 was an exciting year for Arizona Basketball. As we are all familiar by now, the Wildcats introduced Tommy Lloyd as head coach and they entered the season just outside the Top 25.

Well, as the season went on, Arizona became a dominant team in college basketball, all en route to winning the Pac-12 Conference Regular Season title and Tournament Championship. They also went on to advance to the Sweet 16.

Unfortunately, in the months since, Arizona has lost a total of five players from last year’s team. Three to the NBA Draft, one to graduation, and one to transfer.

However, the mark of a great team/program is how they quickly rebound after losing a ton of talent. Luckily, coming into this year, many feel that Arizona may not skip much of a beat. However, similar to last season, there are still some lingering questions with this team.

So naturally, with weeks to go until the start of the season, Arizona Basketball opens the year ranked 17th in the AP Poll.

Releasing its preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday afternoon, appearing at No. 17 on the list were our Wildcats. And also joining Arizona in the Top 25 from the Pac-12 was UCLA at No. 8 and Oregon at No. 21.

With a team consisting of the perfect blend of veteran and young talent, fans should be in store for another potentially special season.

The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is just around the corner, and will officially kick off when Arizona hosts Western Oregon on November 1 for an Exhibition match.

