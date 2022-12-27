Arizona Basketball Improvements needed Entering Pac-12 play

With the non-conference schedule now over for Arizona Basketball, we look at the key areas for the Wildcats to improve heading into Pac-12 play.

Arizona Basketball wrapped up its non-conference schedule last Thursday evening with a dominant win over Morgan State, finishing their pre-Pac-12 season play with an impressive 12-1 record.

So far this year, Arizona has looked dominant with several impressive wins over San Diego State, Creighton, Indiana, and Tennessee among others; however, that doesn’t mean that the Wildcats cannot improve.

As the team turns its focus to conference play, we look at the areas of improvement for Arizona Basketball Entering Pac-12 play.

The defense needs to continue to improve

While Arizona has one of the best offenses in the country, on the flip side of that, the Wildcats’ defense leaves something to be desired.

So far this season, Arizona is surrendering 73.8 points per game which ranks 291 out of 352 Division One teams, while their opponents are shooting 40.9 percent from the field.

While the results are respectable, they’re not elite either, and that is an area that will need to improve if the Wildcats hope to make a deep run this season!

Consistency Night in and Night out

In short, against good competition, the Wildcats show up and show out, see its wins over Indiana, Tennessee, San Diego State, etc.; however, against inferior competition, the Wildcats seem to play down to its competition.

If Arizona is going to make a deep run this year and have a successful season in the Pac-12, they will need to play with more consistency.

Bench Production has to be more consistent

Kind of tying into the last point, Arizona’s production from its bench has to be more consistent. So far, we have seen it at times, but not enough.

If the Wildcats hope to win the Pac-12 and make a deep run in March, the bench has to step up and it has to be more frequent than we have seen. If they can’t, look for this group to fade as the season progresses.

Don’t Live and Die by the Three

So far in 2022-23, Arizona is averaging 21.9 three-point attempts per game which ranks 183rd in the country, and they are also converting on 37.2 percent shooting.

While these are both respectable numbers, I don’t want to see Arizona become dependent on shooting the three, especially when they have so many other great strengths on offense.

To me, Arizona’s success will be contingent on continuing to feed the post rather than living and dying by the three. If they do that, their chances of success increase.

