Arizona at Oregon State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 9 Arizona (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) was off to one of the hottest starts in the Pac-12 this season. That was before the Wildcats fell to Washington State 74-61 on Saturday. They’ll return to the floor on Thursday night, on the road taking on Oregon State (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) in another Pac-12 matchup. The Wildcats will be looking to recapture the momentum they’ve built up during an eight-game winning streak prior to Saturday’s loss. That stretch included wins over sixth-ranked Tennessee and 14th-ranked Indiana prior to the new year. The Wildcats are currently in fourth place in the Pac-12 standings.

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream Arizona at Oregon State in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start with your free trial!

Junior Lithuanian forward Azuolas Tubelis has been one of the best players in the Pac-12 this year. He leads the conference in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

With Tubelis leading the way, the Wildcats are averaging 85.8 points per game. That’s seven points more per game than the next closest Pac-12 team, and the sixth-highest total in the Nation – the second-highest among power-five teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.