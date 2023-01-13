Arizona at Oregon State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 9 Arizona (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) was off to one of the hottest starts in the Pac-12 this season. That was before the Wildcats fell to Washington State 74-61 on Saturday. They’ll return to the floor on Thursday night, on the road taking on Oregon State (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) in another Pac-12 matchup. The Wildcats will be looking to recapture the momentum they’ve built up during an eight-game winning streak prior to Saturday’s loss. That stretch included wins over sixth-ranked Tennessee and 14th-ranked Indiana prior to the new year. The Wildcats are currently in fourth place in the Pac-12 standings.

