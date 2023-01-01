Arizona at Cal: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Pac-12 takes over the evening in Women’s college basketball with 18th-ranked Arizona (11-1) taking on California (9-3), who are off to a decent overall start to the year as well. The Wildcats have only dropped one game so far in a blowout to now 22nd-ranked Kansas, but since then, they have won four games in a row and are back on track for a Final Four appearance for the second time in the past three seasons . The Golden Bears are a quality team in the Pac-12 despite being unranked and coming off a tough loss to start conference play with solid player Jayda Curry leading the way.

The Wildcats are coming off a huge blowout win over their in-state rivals, Arizona State, in their last game as they look to continue the momentum.

Sophomore Curry has taken a step back this season, playing slightly fewer minutes and as the team’s go-to scorer that the defense can focus on. Regardless, she is still averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

On the other side, the Wildcats are paced by four scorers putting up between 12.1 and 13.7 points per game.

