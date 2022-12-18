Arizona at Baylor: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 18 Baylor goes for its fourth straight win on Sunday night when it takes on No. 20 Arizona at home. The Bears are coming off a dominating 93-27 win over Tennessee State in which they gave up just eight total points in the second half. It was an easy win for the Bears who are now 8-2 and haven’t lost since getting beat by No. 22 Michigan 84-75 on Nov. 27. The Bears have been very balanced this year as they have seven players averaging double figures on the season. They spread the ball around and have been extremely difficult to defend.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button