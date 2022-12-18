Arizona at Baylor: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 18 Baylor goes for its fourth straight win on Sunday night when it takes on No. 20 Arizona at home. The Bears are coming off a dominating 93-27 win over Tennessee State in which they gave up just eight total points in the second half. It was an easy win for the Bears who are now 8-2 and haven’t lost since getting beat by No. 22 Michigan 84-75 on Nov. 27. The Bears have been very balanced this year as they have seven players averaging double figures on the season. They spread the ball around and have been extremely difficult to defend.

How to Watch Arizona at Baylor in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Wildcats, though, will be trying to solve that puzzle as they go for their second straight win.

They suffered their first loss of the year on Dec. 8 when Kansas beat them 77-50, but they bounced back with an easy 89-55 win over Texas Southern on Wednesday.

The win moved them to 8-1 on the season, but they have yet to play a ranked team so far this year.

That all changes on Sunday when they look to upset the Bears on their home court.

