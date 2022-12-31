Arizona and Texas basketball teams win tournament titles in Aztec

AZTEC − Prep basketball teams from Arizona and Texas took home Championship trophies over the weekend after winning Aztec High School’s Rumble in the Jungle tournaments at Lillywhite Gym.

Meanwhile, both the boys and girls teams from Aztec High finished off the tournaments on winning notes, securing victories in consolation round matches in their final games of the 2022 calendar year.

Here’s a recap of basketball tournament action from Friday.

Boys basketball

Rumble in the Jungle

The Bel Air (Texas) High School boys basketball team claimed the Championship of the Rumble in the Jungle Tournament with a Runaway 67-48 win Friday night over Rock Point (Arizona).

The Highlanders (13-4) were never seriously threatened in each of their three games during the tournament, winning their opening round Clash over Laguna-Acoma by a score of 83-37 before winning their second round game over Newcomb 75-51. Bel Air has now won five straight games.

In the consolation championship game, the Aztec Tigers routed St. Michael’s (Ariz.) for the title, giving the boys team their second straight win and heading into 2023 on a positive note.

The Tigers lost their opening round game of the tournament on Wednesday to Rock Point but rebounded nicely to give the team some momentum heading back to the regular season.

“We’re coming together like I always believed we would. I’m really proud of their effort and ability to stay together and overcome adversity,” said Aztec head Coach Ryan Dee.

