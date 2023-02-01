Arizona Alliance for Golf Study Finds Arizona Golf Industry Creates $6 Billion Economic Impact While Using Only 2% of the State’s Water to Serve 16.6 Million Rounds

PHOENIX, February 01, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A study released today estimated Arizona’s golf industry produced $6 billion in economic activity while using only 2% of daily statewide water to serve 16.6 million golf rounds in 2021. This economic output supported nearly 66,200 jobs, provided $2.3 billion in wages and generated $518 million in state and local tax revenues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005970/en/

“The positive impact to our community provided by the golf industry is good for everyone, even for those who don’t play,” said Joe Foley, Arizona Golf Association Executive Director and Arizona Alliance for Golf (AAG) executive committee member. “It’s one of the most impactful ways we give back, with many community-support organizations hosting their own golf fundraisers every year, as well as direct support from events like the WM Phoenix Open. And using 2% of the state’s water in the process plainly shows that the golf industry efficiently manages the vital resources we all depend on.”

Conducted by Rounds Consulting Group in partnership with AAG, “The Economic Contribution of Arizona’s Golf Industry,” gathered and quantified the economic and environmental impacts directly and indirectly attributed to Arizona’s golf industry in 2021.

Arizona’s golf industry also drives hundreds of millions of charitable fundraising dollars to local non-profits. For example, the WM Phoenix Open raised $10.2 million in 2022 alone. The game also funds youth golf programs, which provide opportunities for Arizona kids to maintain physical and mental health and develop life skills.

Among environmental benefits, the report also finds that golf courses are effective at mitigating the urban heat island effect due to abundant tree cover and green spaces.

“An affinity for this sport is not a prerequisite to benefit from its reach,” said Ron Price, President and CEO of Visit Phoenix and AAG board member. “Tourism is big business in Arizona. The quality and variety of golf courses here play a major role in helping the state attract millions of travelers each year. In 2021, the City of Phoenix welcomed more than 16 million who spent more than $3.2 billion. This impacts a broad range of businesses, both small and large, throughout greater Phoenix and the state.”

Story continues

About the Arizona Alliance for Golf

Representing millions of Arizonans who rely on the game of golf and the travel and lifestyle attractions that draw millions each year to the Grand Canyon State, the Arizona Alliance for Golf was formed in 2022 to unify local Allied associations, non-profits, private industry and consumers to speak with one voice for the purpose of protecting Arizona’s golf industry by Educating the broader community, policymakers, and governmental agencies about issues shaping the future of golf in Arizona. Visit AZAllianceForGolf.org to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005970/en/

Contacts

Jeff Locke, 480-348-7540, [email protected]