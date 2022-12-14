Arion Carter Picks Vols over Alabama

SMYRNA – Four-star linebacker Arion Carter committed to Tennessee, he announced in a ceremony at Smyrna High on Wednesday.

Carter, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, originally committed to Memphis in July, but racked up a bevy of Power 5 offers after the season began and narrowed his final five to Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State and LSU .

His final three were Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee. All three schools had a hat on the table when they committed. Carter initially picked up an orange Tennessee hat, but put it down. They then grabbed the other two and put it down.

Carter finally pulled another Tennessee hat from under the table and put that one on his head.

Rated by 247Sports Composite as a four-star athlete, he is ranked as the No. 13 linebacker in the 2023 class (second overall Recruit in Tennessee).

He also had offers from SEC schools Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Among his other Power 5 offers were Oregon, USC and Michigan State.

Carter, who will be enrolling in January, was named TSSAA Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football after a team-leading 92 tackles (five for loss), an interception, five pass break-ups, and three forced fumbles. Carter made his official visit to Ohio State on Nov. 12, Tennessee on Dec. 2 and Alabama on Dec. 9. Alabama Coach Nick Saban visited his home in Smyrna last week and Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel visited the school on Monday.

He also had 185 carries for 1,184 yards and 19 touchdowns.