Arik Gilbert not with the Georgia football team at South Carolina

Arik Gilbert is not with the Georgia football team ahead of its Week 3 game against South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Gilbert was not seen at No. 1 Georgia’s pre-game warm-ups with the tight end group, which included Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, Ryland Goede, and Oscar Delp.

Earlier in the week, Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart was asked about Gilbert’s situation with the team.

“We play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute,” Smart told reporters of Arik Gilbert’s position on the team. “That’s all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”

Gilbert, considered a highly promising tight end/wide receiver prospect coming out of high school, has not caught a pass since Dec. 5, 2020.

That was with LSU, to which Gilbert initially committed coming out of Marietta, Ga., where he was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

As a freshman at LSU, Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 10.5 yards per reception.

A former Freshman All-SEC selection in the 2020 season, Gilbert then transferred to Georgia in order to be closer to his family.

But he missed all of the Bulldogs’ national championship season in 2021 because of personal issues, and has not been able to develop his career with Georgia since announcing his transfer there.

(h/t The Athletic)

