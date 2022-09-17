Arik Gilbert not with the Georgia football team at South Carolina

Arik Gilbert is not with the Georgia football team ahead of its Week 3 game against South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Gilbert was not seen at No. 1 Georgia’s pre-game warm-ups with the tight end group, which included Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, Ryland Goede, and Oscar Delp.

Earlier in the week, Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart was asked about Gilbert’s situation with the team.

“We play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute,” Smart told reporters of Arik Gilbert’s position on the team.

“That’s all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”

