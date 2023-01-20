Arik Gilbert, former Georgia football tight end, commits to Nebraska

Related: Former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman lands with Big Ten program

Gilbert first enrolled at Georgia in June of 2021. He appeared in just three games during his two seasons at Georgia. He began his career at LSU after signing as a 5-star member of the 2020 recruiting cycle. Gilbert transferred from LSU, meaning Nebraska will be his third program. The highlight of his Georgia career came when he hauled in two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.

Gilbert entered the transfer portal on Dec. 21. He was not with Georgia for its college football playoff run as the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship. Gilbert took time away from the team during the 2021 season, rejoining the team in January of 2022.

Georgia has seen four of its tight ends depart the program this offseason, with Gilbert, Brett Seither and Ryland Goede Entering the transfer portal and Darnell Washington Entering the NFL draft. Seither will play for Georgia Tech, while Goede is yet to announce his plans.

The Bulldogs do bring back Brock Bowers, who led the team in receiving last season. Oscar Delp is expected to play a bigger role for the Bulldogs next season. Georgia also signed two tight ends in the 2023 signing class in Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie. Tight ends Coach Todd Hartley is also still recruiting 2023 tight ends Duce Robinson and Walker Lyons to join the program.

The first transfer Portal window closed on Wednesday, but players still have the ability to commit to a new school. A second transfer Portal window will open in May.