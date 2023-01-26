Ariel Atkins participates in NBA Academy Women’s Camp Latin America

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas All-American and Olympic Gold Medalist Ariel Atkins recently spent time in Mexico City with the NBA Academy Women’s Camp Latin America. The four-day camp consisted of basketball development training, competitions, and life skills and leadership programming. The 2023 NBA Academy Women’s Camp Latin America brought together 29 of the top high school-age prospects from 13 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Launched in 2018, the NBA Academy Women’s Program is a series of basketball development camps for top female athletes from outside the US at the league’s academies in Australia, India, Mexico and Senegal. The three previous NBA Academy Women’s Latin America Camps were held in Mexico in March 2018, March 2019 and January 2020.

We caught up with Atkins to talk about the camp, coming back to UT and what continues to motivate her. Atkins currently plays in the WNBA for the Washington Mystics.

On being a role model for younger kids

I enjoy it because it is something someone did for me. If you have the ability to help someone get to where they want to go, it costs me nothing to be able to help somebody. For me, basketball is a community and I’m always about giving back to my community. That is how my mom raised me. For me to be able to have this opportunity to give back to the basketball community, in a way I never really thought I would be able to is pretty cool. I love the energy and excitement that kids bring around the game, because it is a kid’s game.

It is what continues to motivate Atkins to play the game at a high level

I love it. I enjoy it. I love everything that comes with the game. First and foremost, I do love the game. It is something that, if someone asked me to go hoop at 6pm at a random gym I would probably do it. I enjoy this game and the things that it has given me. You also want to strive for more. I think I have a lot left in my tank and I can be a lot better. I think I have more work to do.

Is playing defense at a high level

I think a lot about defense is all about energy and effort. Those are two things you can control. You might not always understand exactly what your Coach is asking you to do, but if you are able to lock down the best you can defensively, the goal of the game is to score as much as you can to win and if I can stop the other person from doing that at least I have a spot on the court. I enjoy it because it’s literally two things, energy and effort and two things I can build on and get better at. Those are two things that I pride my game on as a whole. I always bring energy and I never want anyone to ever question my work ethic. Those are two things I know I can bring on the defensive end.

On being back in Austin in the fall for a UT Women’s basketball game

It was a lot of fun. I want to come back for a practice. I like watching practice more than I like watching games. I enjoy the building blocks of it. It was really fun. It was crazy to see the arena and how packed it was. I’m really happy for them. I know that arena will be rocking throughout the season. To see the fans was cool. I didn’t get to speak to everyone, but it was great to see the game. To see the team and how they respond to Coach Schaefer and how they respond to each other, I think that was the fun part. Being back to a place that has a special place in my heart in a different light. I was really grateful that they welcomed me back with open arms.

On some of her most memorable moments and lessons from time at UT

I think time management is a big lesson that I have learned. Things that you think as a student-athlete are common sense. My ability to weave through different types of personalities and different types of people. UT is such a diverse place when it comes to coaches and teammates, professors, all types of people who come through UT. To be able to have that ability to learn to navigate different types of personalities and cultures and learn how to push through stuff. Being a student-athlete is tough. They try to make it as easy as they can on you, but at the end of the day there is a lot of work that goes into it. The ability to handle hard things and not fold under the pressure.

There are other things Atkins has going on before the WNBA season

I’m working on my clothing line, which is going to drop on February 7. It’s fun to let my creativity flow. Trying to step outside of basketball and get into some other things that I’m really interested in.

Message to Longhorn fans

I hope to be back soon. Keep being great and I want to thank you for the continued support. It doesn’t go unnoticed, and I appreciate you all very much.