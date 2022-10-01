Aribo Scores Second Goal, Iwobi Bags 4th Assist In Everton’s Win

Joe Aribo was on target which unfortunately proved futile as Southampton lost 2-1 to visiting Everton, in the Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo’s Super Eagles teammate Alex Iwobi provided the assist for Everton’s second goal.

While Aribo got his second goal in the Premier League, Iwobi bagged his fourth assist in all competitions for Everton this season.

Everton have now gone seven straight games without defeat (three wins, four draws) and for Southampton they have lost their last three games.

Aribo broke the deadlock on 49 minutes as he picked the ball up on the edge of the box and fired it beyond Jordan Pickford.

But just three minutes after Southampton’s opener Everton equalized, after Amadou Onana nodded down a deep cross into the path of Conor Coady who netted from close range.

In the 54th minute Iwobi then set up Dwight McNeil who drove the ball into the back of the net to put Everton 2-1 ahead.

The win took Everton to 11th position on 10 points and Southampton occupied 15th on seven points.

At Selhurst Park Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his goals account for Chelsea as he found the back of the net in the Blues’ 2-1 comeback win against Crystal Palace.

Palace got off to a good start thanks to Osdsonne Edouard’s seventh minute goal, turning in Jordan Ayew’s curling cross from the right.

In the 38th minute, Aubameyang equalized for Chelsea. Reece James’ pass was knocked down by Thiago Silva and Aubameyang fired home on the spin.

In the 90th minute Conor Gallagher, who was on loan at Crystal Palace last season, scored his first Chelsea goal by curling into the top corner from long range to give Graham Potter his first Blues win.

Chelsea, who have played a game less, are in fifth place and have 13 points.

And at Anfield Leandro Trossard netted a hat-trick as Brighton and Hove Albion held Liverpool to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Trossard is now the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield since Andrey Arshavin in April 2009.

Roberto Firmino got a brace and an own goal by Adam Webster put Liverpool 3-2 ahead before Trossard equalized for Brighton with seven minutes left.

Liverpool with seven games played are ninth on 10 points and Brighton on 14 points take up the fourth spot.

In other results Newcastle United hammered Fulham 4-1 and Brentford, with Frank Onyeka coming on with six minutes left, Drew goalless at Bournemouth.

By James Agberebi

