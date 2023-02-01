Arian Foster adds gas to NFL’s biggest conspiracy theory: ‘The league is scripted’

One of the biggest conspiracy theories in the NFL is if the league is rigged or not. Now, Arian Foster, Texans and Dolphins former running back, has added some gas to the matter by saying that each game is indeed scripted.

The “The NFL is rigged” debate is probably the most common nowadays among the fans. But now, Arian Fosterwho used to play for the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphinshas added some gas to this conspiracy theory with a clear statement: ‘The league is scripted’.

There’s no doubt that NFL is the most important football league in the world. Week to week, players give their best in order to win each game and increase their odds of winning the Super Bowl.

But recently, there are some doubters who think the league may be rigged and Arian Foster has supported this argument with a controversial statement that definitely won’t make the NFL very happy.

Is the NFL scripted? Here’s what Arian Foster thinks about it

Arian Foster didn’t spend too many years at the NFL, but he definitely got to know the league very well. The former running back weighed in on the “NFL is rigged” debate with a very serious statement that will increase everyone’s doubts.

Speaking on the Macrodosing podcast, Foster was questioned if the NFL is scripted as everybody says nowadays. He gave an answer that definitely nobody expected threw the whole league under the bus.

“We were really dedicated to [the NFL’s script],” Foster said. “So, it was more, like, that’s what practice was about, practicing the script. This is what goes on. This is what we have to do… It’s like WWF, so we know what’s going to happen, but you still have to put on a show.”

We can’t really say if Foster was joking or not. If he was, the former running back has really improved his acting skillsbut if he wasn’t, he will be hearing from the NFL very soon.