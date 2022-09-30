Argyle Winery and the Pacific Northwest College of Art Unveil Seventh Annual “Art of Sparkling” Release

Advertisement

DUNDEE, Ore. – September 29, 2022 – It’s September 25th, Argyle Winery and the Pacific Northwest College of Art at Willamette University (PNCA) proudly unveiled the 2022 Art of Sparkling artwork at a special reception held at the Argyle Tasting House in Dundee, Oregon. Established by Argyle Winery to support the value of creativity in our Everyday world, the Art of Sparkling program is a unique collaboration with PNCA that is now in its seventh year. Each vintage, three PNCA student artists are selected to receive an internship from Argyle. As part of the internship program, each of the artists creates their own original label artwork for Argyle’s annual 3-bottle Art of Sparkling set. The stunning, original labels adorning this year’s Art of Sparkling set were created by student artists Moss Mata, Madz Thomson, and Sadé DuBoise. For those wishing to support the Art of Sparkling program, this year’s Art of Sparkling Set featuring Argyle’s acclaimed 2019 Vintage Brut is available online at www.ArgyleWinery.com.

“It’s always fascinating to see how the students align their processes of making art with the cycles of cultivation, growth, harvest, and creation that happen in the field,” said Kristin Rogers Brown, department head and Associate Professor, Graphic Design at the Pacific Northwest College of Art at Willamette University. “This year our artists really bonded as a group, and our discussions along the way helped them see and be intentional about the connections between processes. Even the weather played into their artistic choices this year. Beyond this particular work, seeing themselves in this industry demystifies it for them, and helps them see future professional possibilities. That’s so important!”

After being selected to receive the Argyle internship, the three PNCA student artists were able to immerse themselves in the Argyle story by visiting the vineyards, Winery and Tasting House, where they were Hosted by acclaimed Argyle Winemaker Nate Klostermann, Director of Operations Geoff Hall and Vineyard Manager Erica Miller. During this working retreat, the artists were provided a behind-the-scenes perspective on Argyle’s approach to viticulture, winemaking and hospitality—experiences that served as inspiration for each artist’s original artwork. The artwork was then turned into labels for the three-bottle 2022 Art of Sparkling set, which Mata, Thomson and DuBoise describe as follows:

Moss Mata

Using painterly textures to represent a dreamlike memory that recalls the symbiotic relationship between two entities living in Harmony with the environment, Mata’s label celebrates the alchemical relationship between Growers and plants at Argyle.

Madz Thomson

Inspired by the Geological history of the Willamette Valley, and the cataclysmic event that shaped its landscape, Thomson’s label views these Gigantic events as a natural cycle of death and rebirth—a cycle that led Argyle to leave its own viticultural mark on the Willamette Valley.

Rain in DuBoise

Working in oil paint, DuBoise’s work was inspired by a summer heatwave and her interest in self-portraiture to channel the spirit of Argyle, and the ebb and flow of nature necessary to create Spectacular sparkling wine. As a mother-to-be in 2022, it also represents growth, patience, and celebration in DuBoise’s journey of pregnancy.

“Our annual Art of Sparkling release has become a beloved tradition here at Argyle,” said Community Relationship Manager Cathy Martin. “Not only is it a wonderful way to nurture the talents of PNCA’s amazing student artists, it provides them with real-world experience that will help to lay the foundation for future professional success. On a personal note, the interactions with these young artists is incredibly inspiring for our team. Not only do their labels wow us every year, they help us to see our relationship with the land and the communities we call home in new and fascinating ways!”

About Argyle Winery

Founded in 1987, Argyle is Oregon’s original sparkling wine house. In the years since, what began as a conviction to grow world-class sparkling wine has grown to include an acclaimed portfolio of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling. Argyle Farms nearly 400 Acres of estate Vineyards in the Willamette Valley, and welcomes guests daily at the Argyle Tasting House, located in the same downtown Dundee space they’ve called home since the beginning. To learn more, visit ArgyleWinery.com.

About Pacific Northwest College of Art

Pacific Northwest College of Art at Willamette University empowers artists and designers to reimagine what art and design can do in the world. Founded in 1909 as the Museum Art School in Portland, Oregon, PNCA offers 11 art and design Bachelor of Fine Art programs, eight Graduate programs including Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts programs within the Hallie Ford School of Graduate Studies, a Post- Baccalaureate program, and Community Education courses for artists and designers of all ages. Learn more at pnca.edu.