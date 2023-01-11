Argument over towed car leads to Homicide near Arts District, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a Homicide near the downtown Arts District Tuesday afternoon.

LVMPD said the Homicide was reported in the 100 block of W. Wyoming Ave. near Main Street.

Lt. Jason Johanssen said at around 10:58 am police responded to a shooting report inside a business – described only as a tow company – when officers found a Hispanic male in his 40s with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the University Medical Center and later died of his injuries.

Prior to the shooting, Johanssen said the suspect – described as a Black male wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, and black pants – got into an altercation with the victim who was an employee at the business. The argument revolved around a car that was impounded at the business and a dispute over documentation.

The car was not released and the suspect got into an altercation with the employee, before he took out a firearm and shot the employee. They fled westbound on Wyoming Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe there is no ongoing threat to the public although the suspect is still outstanding. There is video footage of the incident that is being reviewed and a person of interest Awaiting confirmation, according to authorities.

