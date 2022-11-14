Argos to host Limestone in first on-campus playoff game

The University of West Florida will host its first on-campus playoff football game.

Following Sunday’s release of the NCAA Division II Football Championship bracket, the Argos were announced as the No. 3 seed in Super Region II. They will play Limestone at 1 pm Saturday at Pen Air Field.

Limestone is located in Gaffney, South Carolina. The Saints have been a part of the South Atlantic Conference since 2020. They finished with an 8-3 overall record, including a 7-2 conference mark.

UWF, the Gulf South Conference co-champions, has won its last seven games to close the regular season at 9-1.

The Argos’ only loss this season came in a 45-42 double-overtime home defeat against GSC foe Delta State. The Statesmen are the No. 2 seed in Super Region II and will take on Fayetteville State.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Virginia Union is host to Wingate while top-seeded Benedict enjoys a first-round bye after finishing the regular season undefeated at 11-0.

West Florida earned its fourth NCAA Tournament berth in six years under head Coach Pete Shinnick. This is also the team’s second-straight season hosting a home playoff game. Last year, the Argos suffered a 33-30 upset loss against Newberry.

UWF is 9-2 all-time in the postseason. The program won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2019 and finished as the runner-up in 2017.

Greg Hollis is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. They can be reached at [email protected]