Argos to host Limestone in first on-campus playoff game

The University of West Florida will host its first on-campus playoff football game.

Following Sunday’s release of the NCAA Division II Football Championship bracket, the Argos were announced as the No. 3 seed in Super Region II. They will play Limestone at 1 pm Saturday at Pen Air Field.

Limestone is located in Gaffney, South Carolina. The Saints have been a part of the South Atlantic Conference since 2020. They finished with an 8-3 overall record, including a 7-2 conference mark.

UWF, the Gulf South Conference co-champions, has won its last seven games to close the regular season at 9-1.

