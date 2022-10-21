Argos close regular season with GSC Supremacy at stake

Argos close regular season with GSC Supremacy at stake

Sitting at the top of the Gulf South Conference table, the University of West Florida Women’s soccer team has plenty to play for heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

With a 10-1 record in conference play, the 12th-ranked Argos can seal the GSC regular season title and the top seed in the upcoming GSC tournament with a pair of wins at home.

West Florida takes on Delta State at 7:30 pm Friday from the UWF Soccer Complex. Two days later, the Argos are host to Mississippi College, who is second in the conference with a 9-1-1 mark. That match will start at 3 pm Sunday.

“I think we’re very excited, we know that there’s a lot on the line these last two games,” West Florida senior forward Blair Cowan said. “We’re putting all of our focus right now into Friday’s game. We take it day-by-day, game-by-game, so right now our main focus is on Delta State.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button