Argentinians point to apparent Upamecano handball amid Messi goal claims

In the wake of French claims that Lionel Messi scored a goal that shouldn’t have counted in Sunday’s World Cup final, Argentinians have responded by pointing to a possible handball before one of Kylian Mbappé’s strikes for France.

Upamecano appears to handle before late France penalty

Social media users have shared images in which French defender Dayot Upamecano appears to handle the ball in the lead-up to Les Bleus’ third goal, which leveled the final at 3-3 late in extra time.

After Upamecano jumps for a Kingsley Coman corner, the ball drops to Mbappé on the edge of the Argentina box. His shot is blocked by Gonzalo Montiel’s arm, leading Szymon Marciniak to award a spot-kick to France – a decision that was upheld by video assistant referee Tomasz Kwiatkowskidespite what seems to be a French handball Moments earlier. Mbappé converted the spot-kick – his second penalty of the match – to complete the first World Cup final hat-trick since 1966.

Despite Mbappé’s historic treble, Argentina were crowned world champions at Lusail Stadiumthe South Americans beating France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling final had finished all square.

Should Argentina’s third have counted?

French complaints, meanwhile, center around Messi’s second goal of the game, which gave Argentina a 3-2 lead early in the second half of extra time. As the Paris Saint-Germain forward prepared to shoot, some members of the Argentinian bench can be seen encroaching on the playing surface in anticipation of a goal – leading to claims that Messi’s Strike should have been chalked off.

According to the laws of the game, the referee should disallow a goal if an extra person was on the pitch when it went in, as long as that individual is “a player, substitute, substituted player, sent-off player or team official of the team that scored the goal“.

