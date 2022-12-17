Argentine soccer Legend who betrayed Lionel Messi and prefers Mbappé in the Final

Lionel Messi and Mbappe

December 16, 2022, 7:47 p.m

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will face each other in a transcendental match for both of their careers. The final of the 2022 World Cup is already served. The team to beat is precisely the current Champion France, however, Messi and Argentina are looking for their first World Cup since 1986.

In that sense, one of the great Legends who has been in Argentine soccer already gives his Prediction for the match and it seems that his answer will not be like anything in Argentina, especially in Lionel Messi. All because of what he meant for the Argentine league and because he has the same nationality.

If you want to buy Argentina’s World Cup jersey Messi #10. Buy here.

More related news:

Santi Gimenez’s letter is uncovered, Martino betrayed him and sold him out

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s Betrayal to Lionel Messi shortly before the final against Mbappé

David Trezeguet, a famous French footballer with Argentine nationality, who played for several years in the First Division of Argentina, assured that he believes that France will be the big winner. According to the former soccer player, there is a better chance that the European team will win it for a particular reason.

What did Trezeguet say?

In a talk with TyC Sports, David Trezeguet established that Kylian Mbappe is hungrier and wants to prove that he is better than Lionel Messi and that is why he will have to take the World Cup, for the second consecutive time. A strong message that has not sat well in Argentina.