Argentina’s de Oliveira ties LAAC scoring record with 63 to take big lead into most important round of his life | Golf News and Tour Information

De Oliveira was also asked about last year, and whether that might haunt him in some way as he tries to secure the title without letting the Stakes get to him—the Winner here gets automatic entry into the Masters, the Open Championship, and now, the US Open. As he pointed out, though, the situation is quite different. He was seven shots off the lead on that Sunday morning and had to turn in a superb effort to have even a remote shot. Now, he’s leading, and he likes being a frontrunner. It will be up to everyone else to catch himand after close calls both at last year’s LAAC, the Western Amateur, and the 2022 NCAA Championships, it’s a good bet that he’ll be ready to close the door and claim the biggest title of his life.