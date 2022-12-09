Argentina vs. Netherlands score LIVE: Messi assists Molina’s goal to give Scaloni’s side the lead

December 9, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST

More bookings!

45+2′ Argentina 1-0 Netherlands

Weghorst is booked on the Netherlands’ bench. He was unhappy with a challenge by Alvarez.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST

Injury time

Five minutes are added to the end of the first half.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST

Timber’s yellow

I’m disappointed in Timber. If he was going to get booked, surely it had to be for chopping someone down?

Liam Twomey

Liam Twomey·

Chelsea Correspondent

December 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST

Romero booked

45′ Argentina 1-0 Netherlands

The Yellows are flowing now, as Romero goes into the book for a handball.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST

Timber and Acuna booked

43′ Argentina 1-0 Netherlands

Acuna cleats Timber, who responds by pushing him over. Both are shown yellow cards.

Acuna is suspended for the semi-final against Croatia if Argentina advance.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST

The man of the moment

That sublime assist was Messi’s second of this tournament.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST

Pure Genius

That might be the best no-look pass I’ve ever seen. Even though Messi was clearly aware of Molina’s run, he barely looked up once he began his dribble and the window to get the ball through was so incredibly narrow… Genius is the only word that fits. Great control and finish too.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Liam Twomey

Liam Twomey·

Chelsea Correspondent

December 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST

Messi set up Molina

The last time Messi looked at Molina was before he began his dribble. They just knew he would be there.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Alexander Abnos

Alexander Abnos·

Deputy Managing Editor, US Soccer

December 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST

GOAL! Argentina lead!

35′ Argentina 1-0 Netherlands

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST

De Paul has a shot

33′ Argentina 0-0 Netherlands

Argentina build up play well before setting up De Paul for a shot from the edge of the box. He looks to pass a curling shot into the near post, but it’s a simple save for Noppert.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST

Aguero unhappy with the referee

Sergio Aguero, watching from afar, has taken to Twitter to say: “This referee likes to draw attention to himself, my God.”

As I type this, the referee has a word with Scaloni.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST

Everything is on the line here

Messi and Depay both snatching at chances early on. Is this the first game where the high stakes have been obvious in the minds of both teams?

We truly are reaching the business end of this World Cup…

Liam Twomey

Liam Twomey·

Chelsea Correspondent

December 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST

Group effort keeping Messi in check

Netherlands diligently switching when it comes to marking Messi. He moves everywhere but Ake, Van Dijk, De Jong and De Roon taking it in turns when he appears in their zone.

James Horncastle

James Horncastle·

Serie A Correspondent

December 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST

Chances few and far between

28′ Argentina 0-0 Netherlands

We could be waiting a while for our first goal. We’ve had three shots so far – zero on target – for a cumulative expected goals of 0.19.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST

First chance for the Netherlands

24′ Argentina 0-0 Netherlands

Bergwijn and Memphis get in each other’s way before Bergwijn fires off a shot. It’s half a decent chance, but the shot is as close to being a useful cross as it is to being on target.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST

Messi’s fans waiting for their moment

Surprisingly, it has taken the Argentina fans 22 minutes before they have started bowing to Lionel Messi and that was after he fired a shot way over the bar.

Imagine their reaction if he actually scores tonight…

Jay Harris

Jay Harris·

Staff Writer, Brentford

December 9, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST

First shot for Messi

22′ Argentina 0-0 Netherlands

Messi takes his first shot of the evening, from outside the box. It’s not particularly close to the target.

Michael Dominski

Michael Dominski·

Live Reporter

December 9, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST

Netherlands deliberate in possession

Watching this Netherlands team in possession, I’m reminded of Van Gaal banning his Manchester United forwards from taking first-time shots. They’re very methodical, very deliberate and very patient, happy to keep the ball in unthreatening areas and wait for Argentina to switch off or lose their discipline.

It’s not great to watch but it could be a smart strategy.

Liam Twomey

Liam Twomey·

Chelsea Correspondent

December 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST

Cavernous arena

I do think Argentina are a 974 team. Chocolate box stadium is closest to the Bombonera.

Lusail is a bit too big. Noise gets lost in the ether.

James Horncastle

James Horncastle·

Serie A Correspondent

December 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST

Manager watch

Early touchline watch, if anyone cares: Scaloni has stayed on the edge of the technical area and has yet to sit down. Van Gaal has yet to get up.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Alexander Abnos

Alexander Abnos·

Deputy Managing Editor, US Soccer

