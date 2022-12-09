Argentina vs. Netherlands score LIVE: Messi assists Molina’s goal to give Scaloni’s side the lead
December 9, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
More bookings!
45+2′ Argentina 1-0 Netherlands
Weghorst is booked on the Netherlands’ bench. He was unhappy with a challenge by Alvarez.
Michael Dominski·
Live Reporter
December 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST
Injury time
Five minutes are added to the end of the first half.
December 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST
Timber’s yellow
I’m disappointed in Timber. If he was going to get booked, surely it had to be for chopping someone down?
Liam Twomey·
Chelsea Correspondent
December 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST
Romero booked
45′ Argentina 1-0 Netherlands
The Yellows are flowing now, as Romero goes into the book for a handball.
December 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST
Timber and Acuna booked
43′ Argentina 1-0 Netherlands
Acuna cleats Timber, who responds by pushing him over. Both are shown yellow cards.
Acuna is suspended for the semi-final against Croatia if Argentina advance.
December 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
The man of the moment
That sublime assist was Messi’s second of this tournament.
(Photo: Getty Images)
December 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST
Pure Genius
That might be the best no-look pass I’ve ever seen. Even though Messi was clearly aware of Molina’s run, he barely looked up once he began his dribble and the window to get the ball through was so incredibly narrow… Genius is the only word that fits. Great control and finish too.
(Photo: Getty Images)
December 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Messi set up Molina
The last time Messi looked at Molina was before he began his dribble. They just knew he would be there.
(Photo: Getty Images)
December 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST
GOAL! Argentina lead!
35′ Argentina 1-0 Netherlands
December 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST
De Paul has a shot
33′ Argentina 0-0 Netherlands
Argentina build up play well before setting up De Paul for a shot from the edge of the box. He looks to pass a curling shot into the near post, but it’s a simple save for Noppert.
December 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST
Aguero unhappy with the referee
Sergio Aguero, watching from afar, has taken to Twitter to say: “This referee likes to draw attention to himself, my God.”
As I type this, the referee has a word with Scaloni.
Este arbitro Como le gusta llamar la atención Dios mío . 🤦🏽♂️
— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 9, 2022
December 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST
Everything is on the line here
Messi and Depay both snatching at chances early on. Is this the first game where the high stakes have been obvious in the minds of both teams?
We truly are reaching the business end of this World Cup…
December 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST
Group effort keeping Messi in check
Netherlands diligently switching when it comes to marking Messi. He moves everywhere but Ake, Van Dijk, De Jong and De Roon taking it in turns when he appears in their zone.
December 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
Chances few and far between
28′ Argentina 0-0 Netherlands
We could be waiting a while for our first goal. We’ve had three shots so far – zero on target – for a cumulative expected goals of 0.19.
December 9, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
First chance for the Netherlands
24′ Argentina 0-0 Netherlands
Bergwijn and Memphis get in each other’s way before Bergwijn fires off a shot. It’s half a decent chance, but the shot is as close to being a useful cross as it is to being on target.
December 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Messi’s fans waiting for their moment
Surprisingly, it has taken the Argentina fans 22 minutes before they have started bowing to Lionel Messi and that was after he fired a shot way over the bar.
Imagine their reaction if he actually scores tonight…
December 9, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
First shot for Messi
22′ Argentina 0-0 Netherlands
Messi takes his first shot of the evening, from outside the box. It’s not particularly close to the target.
December 9, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
Netherlands deliberate in possession
Watching this Netherlands team in possession, I’m reminded of Van Gaal banning his Manchester United forwards from taking first-time shots. They’re very methodical, very deliberate and very patient, happy to keep the ball in unthreatening areas and wait for Argentina to switch off or lose their discipline.
It’s not great to watch but it could be a smart strategy.
December 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST
Cavernous arena
I do think Argentina are a 974 team. Chocolate box stadium is closest to the Bombonera.
Lusail is a bit too big. Noise gets lost in the ether.
December 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
Manager watch
Early touchline watch, if anyone cares: Scaloni has stayed on the edge of the technical area and has yet to sit down. Van Gaal has yet to get up.
(Photo: Getty Images)
