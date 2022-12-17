Argentina vs. France Predicted lineups: World Cup final probable starting XIs, team news, how to watch, stream

Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate have handed Didier Deschamps a double boost on the eve of the World Cup final with the star center backs from their semifinal win returning to training on Saturday.

Varane and Konate had been among those to miss Friday’s session with an illness that has ravaged the French camp, one which continues to sideline Winger Kingsley Coman. Aurelian Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez have also been nursing injuries, but the return of two center backs who excelled against Morocco on Wednesday night is welcome news ahead of Sunday’s showpiece Clash with Argentina.

Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano had missed France’s last match due to the same malady, one which Deschamps blamed on air conditioning at the Stadia in Qatar. The head coach, who is bidding to become just the second manager to win two World Cups, was taciturn about the status of his players in his Saturday press conference, saying: “I am absolutely fine. As for the players, I left the camp quite early this morning so they were all still asleep. I haven’t had any recent updates.

“We are trying to manage this situation as well as we can and remain calm and focused. I’ll get some more information today and I’ll think about that tonight, and even tomorrow. We’re looking forward to this important game.

“I know it is a subject that is of interest, and I fully understand that, but we are doing our best to take precautions and adapt as necessary. We are trying to live with it, without going too far and getting too carried away, but doing what is necessary. Of course we would have preferred not to have faced this difficulty but we are facing it as best as we can with our medical staff.”

Deschamps did, however, confirm that Karim Benzema will play a part in the final. The Ballon d’Or Winner suffered a thigh injury on the eve of the tournament and returned to Real Madrid, where he has since stepped up his recovery by playing in a friendly against Leganes. France did not remove Benzema from their Squad list and he would be entitled to a medal if his country won, but there appears little appetite from either the manager or player for an 11th hour appearance.

Argentina, meanwhile, have no such great concerns over their squad. Indeed it may be that Angel Di Maria, who has battled muscular issues during the knockout stages, is fit enough to start the final. The Juventus Winger played eight minutes off the bench against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals but was an unused substitute in the subsequent win over Croatia.

Meanwhile Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel will be available for Lionel Scaloni after serving their respective suspensions in the semifinal.

World Cup final probable lineups

Argentina Predicted XI: Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, MacAllister; Messi, Alvarez

France Predicted XI: Lloris; Kounde, Upamecano, Varane, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium — Lusail, Qatar

