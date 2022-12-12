Argentina vs Croatia: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup have been hugely entertaining and another open and exciting game should be on the cards

The first semi-final at the World Cup in Qatar takes place at the Lusail stadium on Tuesday evening as Argentina faces Croatia.

The South American Champions are favorites to progress to the final having knocked out the Netherlands on penalties in a fiery and dramatic encounter in the previous round.

Croatia Meanwhile also saw their quarterfinal go to penalties, with the runners-up from four years ago overcoming pre-tournament favorites Brazil.

Argentina vs Croatia latest odds

Lionel Scaloni’s men are priced at 5/6 (1.83) with bet365 to win in 90 minutes while the Croatians are clear Outsiders at 4/1 (5.00).

Zlatko Dalic’s men reached the final in 2018 and did so by going to extra time in each of their three knockout matches.

Having already drawn against Japan and Brazil in 90 minutes in the knockout stages Backing Croatia to record another stalemate could be of interest at 9/4 (3.25).

Argentina vs Croatia first goal scorer odds

Lionel Messi remains the overwhelming favorite to break the deadlock 3/1 (4.00) ahead of team-mate Lautaro Martinez at 5/1 (6.00).

Messi has netted four times in the tournament and three of those strikes have been the opening goals of the game.

Elsewhere in the market Julian Alvarez can be backed at 11/2 (6.50) while Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric and Bruno Petkovic are offered at 10/1 (11.00) and 12/1 (13.00) respectively.

Argentina vs Croatia preview

This looks set to be an extremely closely fought game, and it is likely to be the last World Cup match for either Lionel Messi or Luka Modric.

The two leaders of their respective sides will ensure this is a full-blooded contest and while Argentina may boast better individual players, Croatia’s resilience and belief is extremely difficult to overcome.

There should be interest in Backing goals at both ends, despite Croatia’s solid defensive showing so far in the tournament which has seen them keep clean sheets in three of their five games (in 90 minutes).

Argentina vs Croatia tips and predictions

Both teams to score is offered at the healthy-looking price of 6/5 (2.20) while Backing both teams to score and a draw in the game could be an interesting value bet at 4/1 (5.00).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

