Argentina vs Australia: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Albiceleste will be confident of getting past the Socceroos when they meet in the round of 16

Argentina are out to improve on their last World Cup campaign by progressing past the round of 16.

The pressure is on the Albiceleste to ensure Lionel Messi’s international career ends with World Cup glory, but they will have to overcome Australia in Saturday’s knockout game to keep that dream alive.

Argentina vs Australia latest odds

Argentina are huge favorites to get the win in this match in 90 minutes and progress to the next round at odds of 1/5 (1.20) with bet365.

Australia are big outsiders to emerge victorious at odds of 14/1 (15.00) while the draw is priced at 11/2 (6.50).

Argentina vs Australia first goal scorer odds

Lionel Messi is the natural favorite to open the scoring at 21/10 (3.10) while compatriot Lautaro Martinez is available at 15/4 (4.75).

Jamie Maclaren is Australia’s lowest-priced player to score the first goal of the game at 18/1 (19.00) while Mitchell Duke is 20/1 (21.00).

Argentina vs Australia preview

Argentina’s 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the competition was their first since Brazil beat them in July 2019.

Since then, however, they have looked much stronger, beating Mexico and Poland 2-0 to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Australia, meanwhile, recovered from their 4-1 trouncing at the hands of France in their first match to beat Tunisia and Denmark 1-0, ensuring they progress to the knockout rounds.

They face the huge task of overcoming an Argentina team that boasts the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez.

Argentina vs Australia tips and predictions

Argentina are expected to win big in this game so Backing them to win with a -1 Handicap is available at odds of 8/13 (1.62) while betting on Argentina to win and over 2.5 goals in the game is priced at 10/11 (1.91).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

