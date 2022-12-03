Argentina vs. Australia live updates: Messi scores first knockout stage goal

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday on FOX with Argentina (2-0-1) taking on Australia (2-0-1) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the tournament’s second match of the Round of 16.

The Winner will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, which begin Friday, after the Dutch rolled over the USA 3-1 earlier on Saturday.

Here are the top plays!

Argentina vs. Australia

35′: Goal! Messi nets first knockout stage goal!

Lionel Messi drives a home shot from the center of the box off an assist from Nicolás Otamendi to give Argentina the first goal of the match and Messi the first knockout stage goal of his World Cup career.

Lionel Messi scores to put Argentina on the board in the 35′. Lionel Messi scores to put Argentina on the board in the 35th minute. Argentina leads Australia 1-0.

Setting the stage

Argentina made it to the knockout stage despite its opening match loss to Saudi Arabia 2-1, a result that had Argentina on the brink. However, the Argentines flexed their muscles, defeating Poland and Mexico by 2-0 scores to win Group C.

On the other side, Australia’s appearance is a bit of a shock with its No. 38 ranking in the FIFA rankings the lowest among the Round of 16 qualifiers. The Socceroos, runners-up in Group D, started with a substantial 4-1 defeat at the hands of defending-champion France before rebounding with back-to-back 1-0 wins against Tunisia and Denmark, respectively.

Messi all smiles as game time approaches

Australia has always believed

