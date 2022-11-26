Argentina beats Mexico 2-0: Live post-match analysis and Group C scenarios
November 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
All coming up Argentina now
Messi and his teammates are now out dancing and saluting their fans from the pitch – such a difference to the gloom and despair after Tuesday’s shock loss to the Saudis. And to the nerves at half-time and early in the second half before the breakthrough came.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
Memories of Maxi
That Enzo Fernandez goal brought back Memories of Maxi Rodriguez’s quite similar curler which broke Mexico’s hearts back in 2006. Not quite as dramatic timing, but just as well struck.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
Messi looking happy, Mexico looking down
Messi looking very happy as he strolls around the pitch sharing hugs with his teammates, and a few apparently sharp words with referee Orsato.
Mexico players looking Mostly down on the turf, after they lose to Argentina again, and know that even beating the Saudis on Wednesday will not guarantee their place in the last 16.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
Messi’s goal changed everything
FT Argentina 2-0 Mexico.
Mexico’s cautious plan for nothing really to happen seemed to be working, until they left Messi free 20 yards out and he made them pay.
Suddenly, Argentina’s nerves were gone, and Fernandez’s fine second goal was well deserved.
Group C is still wide open, all four teams could still qualify on Wednesday, but the mood and energy levels have swung around completely. Argentina looks likely to qualify, and Mexico could well go out.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST
Argentina comfortable now
94 mins: Mexico trying in vain to make a chance, Raul Jimenez even pulls out a rabona, but Argentina looking very comfortable now.
That Messi goal just changed everything, for both teams.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST
I wouldn’t normally
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Tortuga… or torture…
Aided by their Hue of green, Tata Martino’s Mexico may as well be remembered as La Tortuga. Throughout qualifying, they struggled to score. Such was the case against Poland. Today, they completely retreated into their shell in formation and execution, with Chucky Lozano Desperately trying to win Corners on his own.
Forget the Quinto Partido — it hardly looks like they’ll get a fourth in Qatar.
Jeff Rueter·
Staff Writer, MLS
November 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Scaloni’s changes pay off
Fernandez was another of the Argentina subs who entered just before Messi scored, and amid all the changes Scaloni looks to have got the better of Martino.
The Benfica midfielder could well have played his way into the Argentina XI for the final group game against Poland on Wednesday – when the starting team might be quite similar to the Eleven which finishes this evening.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
That’ll do it
86 mins: 2-0 Argentina.
That’ll do it. Enzo Fernandez with a beaut of a curler across into the far corner of the Mexico net.
Argentina take a corner short, Messi feeds the Benfica midfielder, and he Jinks past a defender before finding the corner.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
Messi of course
The official The Athletic Player of the Match is… Lionel Messi, and it would be quite a shock if FIFA chooses anyone else either.
Mexico’s well organized lines had succeeded very well in bottling him up for the first hour of the game, and at that stage all of his minders were set on sharing the award among them.
But Messi found a yard of space, and then found the bottom corner of the net. Deciding the game, and kick-starting Argentina’s World Cup.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
Mexico in trouble now in group
81 mins: Argentina keeper Martinez makes a big deal about claiming an easy cross and takes his time about booting the ball back into play.
Mexico in big trouble if they don’t score here, they will go into last games with just one point, and knowing that even a win against Saudi Arabia might not guarantee progress depending on what happens in Argentina v Poland.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST
Full house, for real
88,966 here Tonight and – for once! – I can believe it. Even the corporate boxes look busy this evening.
Laura Williamson·
EPL Senior Editor
November 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
Goals change games
Goals change games, as wise pundits tend to say.
That Messi goal has changed everything for Argentina at this tournament, suddenly the albiceleste fans in the crowd are singing, the players on the pitch are running more freely, the chances are starting to come.
And Mexico have gone from looking very happy with a 0-0, to very worried about their future in the tournament.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST
Mexico have all new front three
Mexico Attacker Chucky Lozano off – which is maybe a surprise, but he’s ran a lot already without creating much.
On comes Roberto Alvarado – and Mexico have an all new front three for the last 20 minutes.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST
MVP
The goal to the left on your TV screens at Lusail Stadium is the early World Cup MVP. That’s where Richarlison scored his scissor kick just a couple nights ago, and now it’s seen that absolutely crucial Messi goal.
Alexander Abnos·
Deputy Managing Editor, US Soccer
November 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
Argentina happier now
Two changes for Argentina too – Exequiel Palacios for Mac Allister, and Cristian Romero for Di Maria.
Scaloni would take a 1-0, for sure.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
Cometh the hour
Messi had been quiet, but then he roared.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent
November 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
Messi speeds up
You can’t give Messi that kind of space! He’s been prowling about in that area for most of the second half, playing slightly deeper than in the first, and it paid off. The charge towards the Argentina fans in the corner was probably the fastest he’s run all evening but what a moment that was.
Laura Williamson·
EPL Senior Editor
November 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
Change of pace
I was just about to send an update about how a sense of urgency had clearly settled in for Argentina. Goal kicks taken quickly, direct play, etc. Apparently the new attitude worked! Messi finished off that lovely effort right as I was finishing typing.
Alexander Abnos·
Deputy Managing Editor, US Soccer
November 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
Martino attacking changes immediately
All changes now.
Martino reacted to the goal by taking off Vega and putting on Raul Jimenez, to provide a more traditional number nine up front. Uriel Antuna also is for RB Kevin Alvarez. Mexico really need to score now.
Dermot Corrigan·
La Liga Correspondent