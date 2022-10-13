Arete Prep football player Wander considers future after concussion

About a month ago, six minutes into his third game of the high school football season against Miami, Gilbert Arete Prep senior Aiden Wander’s world changed.

While in the game at running back, he chased down a fumble after a high snap to the quarterback. As he was diving for the ball, he collided helmet-to-helmet with another player. Wander began to get up but he couldn’t stand. Teammate Brandon Schade tried to pull up Wander by the pads. But he collapsed, blacked out. Schade signaled to the sideline for help.

“It was the scariest thing,” said Jeremy Wander, Aiden’s dad, also an Assistant Coach on the sideline that night. “It wasn’t like a knockout where he just went out. It was kind of like he melted and went down. That was terrifying.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Wander, team captain and also an outside linebacker who had eight sacks in the first two games, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated for a concussion and spent six hours before being released.

They haven’t played football since. They said they spent the next two weeks mostly sleeping.

Now, during a bye week, he has been cleared to play again. But he is taking it slow. He wonders if the fun will return to the game he grew up passionate about, dreaming of being a college linebacker.

“There was brain fog, there were balance problems, there was fatigue,” Aiden said. “All that’s gone. I can play. There is impact testing, computer testing that I did. The scores were very good. My balance and dizziness issues have gone away so that has cleared me for driving. And they told me last week that I I’m cleared to play and I just need to follow the protocol.”

But how driven is Wander to get back in the game now? How conflicted is his dad, who is also his coach but sees the bigger picture?

“It’s not really a matter of fear,” Aiden said. “It’s always been fun. I love it. But now that I’ve lost kind of the excitement for the season, it’s less of a fun thing and more of a, ‘Man, I’m going to get out there for two nights and make it everybody else’s problem.’ It’s the last two nights I have left and I’m going to make sure somebody knows about it.”

That’s all Wander figures he’ll have left in his football career with games on Oct. 21 against Chandler Prep and Oct. 28 against Wellton Antelope, unless Arete Prep can make the 2A playoffs.

Concussion education, returning to play

The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires all participating schools to have a concussion policy on file that addresses concussion education. Parents and Athletes must sign a form acknowledging the policy regarding concussion education. Since 2011, all AIA high school Athletes have had to complete the Barrow Brainbook online concussion course in order to play sports during the school year.

The Barrow Neurological Institute initiated the nation’s first mandatory concussion education course 11 years ago, Collaborating with the AIA and the NFL Arizona Cardinals. There has been an emphasis over the years on teaching proper tackling and blocking techniques by coaches and improving the technology of helmets.

The AIA also has a rule about returning to play.

“The big thing is, if someone is suspected of sustaining a concussion and taken out of the game, then they have to be cleared by a medical professional before they can come back to play or practice,” said David Hines, executive director of the AIA. “Even if the Athletic trainer pulls him out of the game, he has to be cleared by a medical doctor.”

Aiden Wander followed his doctor’s orders and has gone through the concussion protocol to return to practice and play his final two high school football games.

There is more concern than ever from parents on whether to let their children play football due to the potential to suffer head injuries. Last year, the Barrow Neurological Institute released a survey that indicated the number of parents allowing their children to play football decreased from 68% in 2016 to 47% in 2020.

Dr. Javier Cardenas, the director of Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, said at the time that, “Mental health, a brain-based condition, is the most prominent issue for our athletes.”

“Arizona has been, and will continue to be, the leader in concussion initiatives, nationally and internationally,” Dr. Cardenas said, in an Arizona Republic article about the survey last year.

‘I want his brain to work’

Jeremy Wander wants to see his son fulfill his football dreams. They once talked about college, how he could maybe play at an NAIA school in the Valley. But a frightening concussion puts things in perspective.

“I want his brain to work the rest of his life,” Jeremy said. “As a dad, I’m like, ‘Football is going to be secondary.’ As a coach, ‘He’s one of our best players.’ After the second week, he was No. 5 nationally for sacks (as an outside linebacker). He had momentum going. To be off of People’s radars for a little while, it was difficult.”

The Wanders remember seeing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering a serious concussion earlier this season, knowing Aiden’s own experience.

Aiden, who said he takes medication for ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), said it took a long time to regain his ability to focus.

“It’s really strange,” Aiden said. “The reasons that I had for playing football before, I think most of that is gone now. It was a fun thing. This was going to be my last year, so I’ll put more effort into it.

“My junior year, I had 11 sacks. Going into that one sack I had in the third game, when I got my concussion, I had nine. Three games, nine (sacks) versus 10 games and 11. I was pumped up, I was excited.

“Now the fact that all of this was put to a stop for so long, I’m still excited to get back out there. I’m not scared of getting hit. That’s what the pads are for. Concussion was kind of a Fluke thing. I’m angry. I’m looking to make up for that four weeks (out of action) in two games. I think I can do it.”

Jeremy Wander worries about his son’s future and CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive brain condition that has been linked to repeated blows to the head. CTE has drawn national attention because of multiple NFL players who were found to have suffered from the condition after their careers ended.

This was Wander’s first concussion.

One of Jeremy’s favorite players growing up was Junior Seau, the former NFL linebacker great who took his own life, a case that ended up revealing the impact of CTE from concussions.

Aiden said that if he gets a chance to play college football, he’ll pursue it. But it’s not at the top of his list like it once was.

“I’ve had a lot of time just to think,” Aiden said. “It’s given me a chance to think about long-term life goals.”

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

