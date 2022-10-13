Arete Prep football player Wander considers future after concussion

Arete Prep football player Wander considers future after concussion

About a month ago, six minutes into his third game of the high school football season against Miami, Gilbert Arete Prep senior Aiden Wander’s world changed.

While in the game at running back, he chased down a fumble after a high snap to the quarterback. As he was diving for the ball, he collided helmet-to-helmet with another player. Wander began to get up but he couldn’t stand. Teammate Brandon Schade tried to pull up Wander by the pads. But he collapsed, blacked out. Schade signaled to the sideline for help.

“It was the scariest thing,” said Jeremy Wander, Aiden’s dad, also an Assistant Coach on the sideline that night. “It wasn’t like a knockout where he just went out. It was kind of like he melted and went down. That was terrifying.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button