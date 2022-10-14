Arena soccer: Florida Tropics’ season nears return with a 24-game schedule

Arena soccer: Florida Tropics’ season nears return with a 24-game schedule

It’ll be the seventh season for the Florida Tropics once Dec. 10 rolls around.

The Major Arena Soccer League team will square up against the Baltimore Blast on the road before playing its season opener vs. Utica City on Dec. 17 at the RP Funding Center.

After advancing to the MASL Finals series last season, the Tropics will play a 24-game regular-season schedule as part of the seven-team Eastern Conference. Twenty of the 24 contests will be played against conference foes, while the last four games will be against the Western Conference.

“As always, this is a very competitive schedule and we can’t wait to get started on the bit of unfinished business from last season, head Coach Clay Roberts said. “It’s a good schedule, with better balance and less travel implications than last year, given the constraints we have at our home arena in February and March. Our road trips are broken up by back-to-back games at home. And then finishing with three at home is something that hasn’t ever happened to us in the past, so we’re looking forward to that too as a way to make that final strong push into the postseason.”

