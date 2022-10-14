Arena soccer: Florida Tropics’ season nears return with a 24-game schedule

It’ll be the seventh season for the Florida Tropics once Dec. 10 rolls around.

The Major Arena Soccer League team will square up against the Baltimore Blast on the road before playing its season opener vs. Utica City on Dec. 17 at the RP Funding Center.

After advancing to the MASL Finals series last season, the Tropics will play a 24-game regular-season schedule as part of the seven-team Eastern Conference. Twenty of the 24 contests will be played against conference foes, while the last four games will be against the Western Conference.

“As always, this is a very competitive schedule and we can’t wait to get started on the bit of unfinished business from last season, head Coach Clay Roberts said. “It’s a good schedule, with better balance and less travel implications than last year, given the constraints we have at our home arena in February and March. Our road trips are broken up by back-to-back games at home. And then finishing with three at home is something that hasn’t ever happened to us in the past, so we’re looking forward to that too as a way to make that final strong push into the postseason.”

Home games will include four Friday night games, one on Saturday and six Sunday matinees. The Tropics will play at home during Christmas week on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Florida is set to play Utica four times, the Blast three times and the Harrisburg Heat three times. They will have three games each vs. the Kansas City Comets, which the Tropics defeated in the MASL semifinals, the Milwaukee Wave and the St. Louis Ambush twice each.

Western Conference squads to visit Lakeland will be the Tacoma Stars and Chihuahua (Mexico) Savage, with away games in Ontario, Dallas and California (Empire Strykers). A format for the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs will be announced soon.

The Tropics will have five- and four-game road trips in the middle of the MASL season, which will start Thanksgiving Day weekend.

With a slew of challenging games to be played, Florida will end the season with three straight games at home vs. Utica and St. Louis twice.

The Tropics (18-3-2) came up victorious against the Blast for the regular-season Eastern Division title before moving on to the Championships with playoff wins over St. Louis and Kansas City. In a three-year span, the Tropics have the most regular-season wins in the MASL.

Preceding the season will be “Fan Fest” on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3, at the RP Funding Center. The event will include a scrimmage game likely against a club from Orlando.

The following is the full 24-game slate, with start times listed for the Eastern time zone.

• Saturday, Dec. 10, at Baltimore Blast, 7:05 p.m

• Saturday, Dec. 17, Utica City FC, 5:05 p.m

• Wednesday, Dec. 21, Baltimore Blast, 7:05 p.m

• Friday, Dec. 23, Baltimore Blast, 7:05 p.m

• Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Utica City, 6:05 p.m

• Friday, Dec. 30, Chihuahua Savage, 7:05 p.m

• Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Empire Strykers, 9:05 p.m

• Friday, Jan. 6 at Harrisburg Heat, 7:05 p.m

• Sunday, Jan. 8 at Harrisburg Heat, 3:05 p.m

• Sunday, Jan. 15 at Milwaukee Wave, 3:05 p.m

• Friday, Jan. 20, at Milwaukee Wave, 8:35 p.m

• Saturday, Jan 28, at Harrisburg Heat, 7:05 pm

• Saturday, Feb. 4, at Dallas Sidekicks, 8 p.m

• Friday, Feb. 10, at Kansas City Comets, 8:05 p.m

• Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Louis Ambush, 8:05 p.m

• Sunday, Feb. 19, vs. Kansas City Comets, 3:05 p.m

• Sunday, Feb. 26, vs. Tacoma Stars, 3:05 p.m

• Saturday, March 4, at Milwaukee Wave, 7:05 pm

• Sunday, March 12, at Utica City FC, 2:05 pm

• Saturday, March 18, at Kansas City Comets, 7:05 pm

• Sunday, March 19, at St. Louis Ambush, 4:05 pm

• Sunday, March 26, vs. Utica City FC, 3:05 pm

• Friday, March 31, vs. St. Louis Ambush, 7:05 p.m

• Sunday, April 2, vs. St. Louis Ambush, 3:05 p.m