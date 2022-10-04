Area volleyball teams find out post-season path

Journal Review

On Sunday evening all four area volleyball teams found out the path to a Sectional title as the IHSAA held its annual pairings show. This year due to the Sectional realignment all four teams will be at four different locations. Let’s take a look at how the draw turned out for each team.

Class A Sectional 54 @ Rossville

Fountain Central makes up one of the teams in the six-team Class A Sectional 54 which is hosted by Rossville. Along with the host Hornets and the Mustangs, the other four teams include Faith Christian, Clinton Central, North Vermillion, and Attica.

FC Drew one of the two byes and will play the Winner of Faith Christian and Clinton Central in the first-semi-final at 11 am on Saturday Oct. 15.

The bottom half of the bracket sees the Red Ramblers get the other bye and they’ll take on the Winner of Rossville and North Vermillion in the second semi-final. The Championship game is scheduled for 6 pm on Oct. 15.

Class 2A Sectional 44 @ Greencastle

The Southmont Mounties are one of seven teams in the Class 2A Sectional 44 which takes place at Greencastle this year. South Putnam, North Putnam, Cloverdale, Riverton Parke, Parke Heritage, and host Greencastle join the Mounties in vying for the Sectional title.

Southmont opens up Sectional play in the very first match of the tournament when they take on Cloverdale at 7 pm next Tuesday. The Winner between the Mounties and Clovers will take on Riverton Parke who got the Lone bye. In the bottom half of the bracket North Putnam takes on host Greencastle while South Putnam Drew Parke Heritage.

The Mounties enter the Sectional undefeated against Sectional opponents as they have wins over their first round opponent Cloverdale (3-0), North Putnam (3-2), South Putnam (3-2), Greencastle (3-1), and Parke Heritage (3-0).

If the Mounties get past the Clovers, they will take on the Panthers at 11 am next Saturday with the Sectional title game scheduled for that evening at 6 pm

Southmont will be looking for their second Sectional title in the last four seasons as they last took home the title in 2019.

Class 3A Sectional 22 @ Benton Central

North Montgomery has made strides under first year Coach Taylor Dyson. The Chargers are one of seven teams in the tough Class 3A Sectional 22 which is hosted by Benton Central. The seven teams include West Lafayette, Frankfort, Western, Twin Lakes, Rensselaer Central, the host Bison and the Chargers.

North Montgomery will see a familiar opponent in their opening round match as they Drew Sagamore Conference foe Frankfort in match three which will take place next Thursday at roughly 7:30. The other two teams joining the Hot Dogs and Chargers in the bottom half of the bracket include Western and Benton Central. Twin Lakes drew the bye and will face the winner of West Lafayette and Rensselaer Central.

The Chargers did fall to the Hot Dogs back on Aug. 23 3-0 but North Montgomery is a different team than they were then.

The two Sectional semi-finals will be next Saturday beginning at 11 am with the Championship match being later that evening at 6 pm

Class 3A Sectional 25 @ Western Boone

The majority of the Sagamore Conference makes up this new Class 3A Sectional 25 this season as five of the eight teams are represented including Crawfordsville. In total the six team Sectional features Danville, Western Boone, Tri-West, Lebanon, Monrovia, and CHS. This Sectional when all is said and done will likely feature a pair of 20-win teams in the Athenians and the Stars, who make the jump up to 3A after finishing as the state runner-up in 2A a season ago.

Crawfordsville will get a re-match with Danville in the opening game next Thursday beginning at 6 pm Just last week, Danville was able to defeat CHS in a five-set thriller. The Winner between the Athenians and Warriors will square off against the host Stars who drew one of the two byes.

Lebanon and Monrovia make up the bottom half of the bracket and the winner of that game will square off against Tri-West.

The two semi-final games are scheduled for next Saturday afternoon with the Championship game that evening.



