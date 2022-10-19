Area volleyball sub-state brackets released

Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday.

In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.

In Class 2A, Northern Heights (4-26) and Lyndon (14-18) are in the Marion sub-state. The Wildcats are the No. 8 seed and will take on top-seed Hillsboro. Lyndon, the No. 6 seed, faces Bennington. Also in 2A, Chase County (10-23) is the No. 5 seed in the Remington sub-state and will face Moundridge.

In Class 1A-Division I, Madison will be hosting a sub-state. The Bulldogs (9-19) are the No. 5 seed and will face Marais des Cygnes Valley. Olpe (21-15) is the No. 3 seed and takes on Yates Center. Burlingame (16-16) is in the Centralia sub-state. The Bearcats are the No. 5 seed and will face Onaga.

Four teams are in the Class 1A-Division II sub-state Hosted by St. Paul. Lebo (36-1) is the top seed and will face either Altoona-Midway or Waverly (3-25). Hartford (3-26) is the No. 6 seed and will take on Southern Coffey County (28-7).

Emporia High found out about its sub-state assignment in Class 5A on Monday. The Spartans will face Arkansas City in the 5-12 Matchup Saturday at Bishop Carroll in Wichita.

Winners of each sub-state will advance to their respective classifications’ state tournament next Friday and Saturday.