Area volleyball standouts receive MIVCA All-State recognition

Area volleyball standouts receive MIVCA All-State recognition

LANSING — There’s never a shortage of volleyball talent on the courts of Northern Michigan.

That’s evident season after season and it was in 2022 once again, with four area squads earning postseason wins to reach their respective district championship match, from Division 1 to Division 4.

Charlevoix's Anna Haf didn't let much go by defensively this season and the coaches took note, honoring her with all-state recognition.

The teams were of course filled with skilled players and a handful of them were recently highlighted by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association (MIVCA) with all-state honors.

A total of seven area girls were recognized from D2 to D4, along with a handful of others from throughout Northern Michigan.

Boyne City senior Morgan Deming led the way with third team honors within Division 2, making it a second straight year that she earned all-state after being named Honorable mention last season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button