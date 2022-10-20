Area volleyball Roundup | News, Sports, Jobs

Titans advance, others fall

LAKE CITY — The South Central Calhoun volleyball team advanced to a Class 2A, Region 2 semifinal with a win over West Monona here Wednesday night.

Scores were 25-18, 25-8 and 25-10.

The Titans (34-8 overall) will face Ridge View (29-7) on Monday in semifinal action in Holstein.

In other area postseason matches, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Pocahontas Area, East Sac County and West Bend-Mallard were all eliminated.

Manson NW moves on

MANSON — The Manson Northwest Webster volleyball team claimed a four-set win over South Hamilton here Wednesday night.

The Cougars (24-7 overall) will now face Dike-New Hartford (41-2) in Gilbert on Monday night in a Class 2A, Region 4 semifinal.

North Union Tops Emmetsburg

SWEA CITY — The North Union volleyball team claimed a four-set win over Emmetsburg here Wednesday night in a Class 2A, Region 1 quarterfinal.

Scores were 25-22, 17-25, 25-22 and 25-23.

The Warriors (18-9 overall) will now head to face Western Christian (38-5) on Monday in semifinal round play.

Garrigan rallies to reach semis

ALGONA — The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team scored a stunning rally, besting George-Little Rock in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal.

Scores were 28-30, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 and 15-11.

Facing elimination, the Golden Bears won the final two sets and will now face No. 6 Newell-Fonda in Newell on Monday in a regional semifinal. The Winner Advances to next Wednesday to play either AGWSR or Glidden-Ralston for a spot at the state tournament.