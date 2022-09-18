Area volleyball Roundup for Sept. 17: Freeman takes crown at Bridgewater-Emery tournament – Mitchell Republic

The high school volleyball season is just about halfway through. Here’s all the action from across the state for Saturday, Sept. 17.

Freeman’s Ashlyn Jacobson led the team with 10 digs and added four kills, while Kate Miller and Erin Uecker tied for the team lead with eight kills in Freeman’s two-set, Championship win over Howard in the Bridgewater-Emery tournament.

led the team with 10 digs and added four kills, while and tied for the team lead with eight kills in Freeman’s two-set, Championship win over Howard in the Bridgewater-Emery tournament. Miller’s Jolie Palmer , Ally Mullaney and Tyra Gates made the all-tournament team in the Big Dakota conference tournament as Miller won the tournament.

, and made the all-tournament team in the Big Dakota conference tournament as Miller won the tournament. Five Blue Dragons posted a double-double for Garrteson in its win over Elkton-Lake Benton, including Kaylin Koch who led the team with 19 kills, while adding 13 digs. Grace Hove paced the Blue Dragons with 30 set assists and 16 digs. Logan Bly added 17 Kills and 15 digs, with three Solo blocks, and Aleah Wagner had 11 kills with 15 digs to go along with two service aces, while Sydney Olson added 27 set assists and 12 digs.

who led the team with 19 kills, while adding 13 digs. paced the Blue Dragons with 30 set assists and 16 digs. added 17 Kills and 15 digs, with three Solo blocks, and had 11 kills with 15 digs to go along with two service aces, while added 27 set assists and 12 digs. Corsica-Stickney’s Payton DeLange recorded 17 Kills and 18 Kills during the three matches the Jaguars played in the Cavalier Clash.

recorded 17 Kills and 18 Kills during the three matches the Jaguars played in the Cavalier Clash. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s Julia Trygstad picked up 18 kills, seven blocks and two service aces in a win over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, while Alivia Bickett added 11 kills, 11 digs and five service aces.

Clark/Willow Lake def. Wilmot, 21-25, 25-17, 31-29, 25-11

Garretson def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Pierre, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16

Big Dakota Conference Tournament

Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte

Chamberlain def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-20

Miller def. Mobridge, 25-18, 25-19

Miller def. Stanley County, 25-21, 25-11

Miller def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-9

Miller def. Winner, 25-21, 25-21

Stanley County def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-23

Stanley County def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-8

Bridgwater-Emery Tournament

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0

Canistota def. Bridgwater-Emery 25-23, 25-12

Canistota def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-14

Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 2-0

Ethan def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0

Freeman def. Canistota, 25-16, 25-13

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-21, 25-16

Freeman def. Howard, 25-18, 25-23

Howard def. Ethan, 25-17, 25-17

Howard def. Going, 25-17, 25-15

Howard def. Viborg-Hurley, 24-26, 29-27, 25-14

Viborg-Hurley def. Go, 2-1

Cavalier Clash

Alcester-Hudson def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-16

Alcester-Hudson def. Beresford, 27-25, 25-22

Alcester-Hudson def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 25-18

Beresford def. Centerville, 25-12, 25-13

Beresford def. Corsica-Stickney 25-17, 25-19

Beresford def. Platte-Geddes, 25-20, 25-23

Bon Homme def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-16

Bon Homme def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23

Bon Homme def. Gregory, 29-27, 25-14

Bon Homme def. Parker, 25-16, 25-18

Bon Homme def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-18

Corsica-Stickney def. Centerville, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Gregory, 25-21, 25-13

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Northwestern, 25-20, 25-18

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Parker 25-15, 25-13

Gayville-Volin def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19-25-15

Northwestern def. Avon 25-8, 25-19

Northwestern def. Parkston, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17

Northwestern def. Vermillion, 25-12, 25-16

Parker def. Gregory, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19

Parkston def. Avon, 25-19, 25-5

Platte-Geddes def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-13

Platte-Geddes def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-8, 25-12

Vermilion def. Avon, 25-13, 25-11

Vermilion def. Parkston, 27-25, 27-25

Wagner def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-14, 25-14

Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-8

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-22

Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-14, 25-17

Wagner def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-9

Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-18, 25-20

Ipswich Invitational

Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 25-18, 26-24

Ipswich def. Langford, 25-10, 25-11

Ipswich def. Lemmon, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19

Kimball/White Lake def. Ipswich, 25-22, 25-16

Milbank def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-15, 25-10

Milbank def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-16, 25-22

Milbank def. Leola/Frederick Area, 25-18, 25-18

Lake Preston Tournament

Arlington def. Flandreau, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19

Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 26-24

Arlington def. Waubay-Summit, 25-3, 25-12

De Smet def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20

De Smet def. Waubay-Summit, 25-18, 25-21

Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-14

Flandreau def. De Smet, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19

Flandreau def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

Iroquois/Lake Preston def. Sioux Valley, 25-20, 25-11

Iroquois/Lake Preston def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-17

Sioux Valley def. Estelline/Hendricks, 16-25, 25-19, 25-10

Waubay-Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-18

Mitchell Triangular

Mitchell def. Spearfish, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12

Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-13, 22-25, 2512, 25-17

Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18