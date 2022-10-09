Area volleyball Roundup for Oct. 8: Well. 4 Wagner wins at No. 3 Canton – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Prep volleyball action continued for programs across the state Saturday, with teams from across the state competing in tournaments in South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa. Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s action:

In a four-set win over No. 4 Canton, No. 3 Wagner had several standout performances. Emma Yost paced the Red Raiders with 14 kills and 29 digs, while Avari Bruguier wasn’t far behind at 13 kills and 28 digs. Macy Koupal put up 51 set assists and a pair of service aces, with Shalayne Nagel registering 21 digs, five blocks and two aces.

Chester Area def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-10, 25-9, 25-6

Douglas def. Sturgis, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Herreid/Selby Area def. Timber Lake, 10-25, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Huron def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Jones County def. New Underwood, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19

Going to def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22

Mitchell def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 29-27, 25-9

Stanley County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-12, 25-16, 25-22

Stanley County def. Todd County, 25-8, 25-8, 25-15

Wagner def. Canton, 27-25, 21-25, 25-, 25-22, 25-13

Battler Tournament (Potter County HS, Gettysburg)

Faith def. Lyman, 25-22, 25-10

Faith def. Philip, 25-15, 25-23

Faith def. Potter County, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14

Faulkton Area def. Ipswich, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24

Ipswich def. McIntosh, 25-13, 25-19

Ipswich def. Potter County, 25-21, 25-19

Philip def. Ipswich, 28-26, 25-19

Potter County def. Lyman, 25-14, 25-12

Wolsey-Wessington def. Faith, 25-11, 25-18

Wolsey-Wessington def. Faulkton Area, 25-20, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Potter County

Wildcat Invitational (Northwestern HS, Mellette)

Hill City def. Pine Ridge, 25-16, 25-11

Kimball/White Lake def. Hill City, 25-21, 25-19

Kimball/White Lake def. Pine Ridge, 25-11, 25-13

Northwestern def. Hill City, 25-11, 25-21

Northwestern def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-12, 25-18

Northwestern def. Pine Ridge, 25-8, 25-11

Northwestern def. Rapid City Christian, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22

Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-13, 25-16

Rapid City Christian def. Kimball/White Lake 25-23, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Pine Ridge, 25-10, 25-18

Fargo Davies Tournament (Fargo, ND)

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Bismarck Century (ND), 25-11, 25-21

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. West Fargo (ND), 25-16, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-21, 25-23

Western Christian Tournament (Hull, Iowa)

O’Gorman def. Bishop Heelan (Iowa), 25-23, 25-23

O’Gorman def. LeMars (Iowa), 21-6, 21-9

O’Gorman def. MOC-Floyd Valley (Iowa), 21-8, 21-10

O’Gorman def. Unity Christian (Iowa), 28-26, 21-8

O’Gorman def. Western Christian (Iowa) 22-25, 25-22, 15-11