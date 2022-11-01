Area volleyball Roundup for Oct. 31: Blackhawks, Jaguars advance to region tournament quarterfinals – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — With more than a dozen region volleyball tournament matches marking the start of Class A and Class B postseason play on Monday night, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and Corsica-Stickney were among the winners to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.

In Region 5A action, eighth-seeded SCW (10-18) defeated ninth-seeded Chamberlain (4-21) in four sets. The Blackhawks dropped the first set but recovered to take each of the next three, with set scores of 20-25, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-18. SCW will play top-seeded Wagner in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in Region 5B, eighth-seeded Corsica-Stickney (8-18) was firing from the service line, piling up an average of 10 ace serves per set in a sweep of ninth-seeded Marty (5-24). Set scores were 25-8, 25-8 and 25-10. The Jaguars meet No. 1 seed Burke in the quarterfinals.

Monday’s leaders

Kennadie Ochsner notched 14 kills and one block with Lizzie Boschee adding 14 kills of her own, as Sanborn Central/Woonsocket took out Chamberlain in four sets in the Region 5A first round. Kenlie Fridley chipped in 26 assists and 16 digs for the Blackhawks. Leigh Long had 20 digs for Chamberlain in the loss.

Corsica-Stickney breezed to a Region 5B quarterfinal sweep of Marty, as the Jaguars recorded 30 service aces as a team. Sutten's Eid led the way with eight aces and 19 assists, while Jacey Kemp had six aces alongside a team-high nine kills.

Madison Orr notched 16 kills, five digs, two blocks and one ace, while Emerson Flynn added seven kills, 28 digs, 12 assists and seven aces for Irene-Wakonda, as the Eagles secured a five-set win over Freeman Academy/Marion in a Region 4B first-round match. Alivea Weber had 10 kills and 16 digs for FAM in the loss.

Gracie Lange and Baylee Kulesa combined for 31 of Ipswich's 34 kills, as the Tigers eliminated Lyman with a sweep in the Region 6B quarterfinals. Quincy Olivier also had 26 assists and four service aces for Ipswich. The Raiders got eight kills, 12 digs and one Solo block from Skyler Vollmer in the loss.

Harrisburg's Kayleigh Hybertson put up 29 assists and 12 digs, as the Tigers also got 14 kills from Morrison Samuels in a Sweep of Brandon Valley.

Harrisburg vs. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Region 2A

First round

Great Plains Lutheran def. Deuel, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18

Region 5A

First round

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Chamberlain, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Region 1B

First round

Aberdeen Christian def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

Region 2B

First round

Iroquois/Lake Preston def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-9, 25-7

Region 4B

First round

Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 15-25, 15-12

Region 5B

First round

Corsica-Stickney def. Marty, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10

Region 6B

First round

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Quarterfinals

Faulkton Area def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-7, 25-5

Ipswich def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-16, 25-11

Region 7B

First round

Crazy Horse def. Oelrichs by forfeit

Wall def. Edgemont, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9

Region 8B

First round

Harding County def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-8, 25-15, 25-7