Area volleyball Roundup for Oct. 21: Blackhawks, Wildkats each win in five sets – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — With high school football on Thursday night this week, prep volleyball took the Friday night Limelight on Oct. 21, with a number of matches taking place around the state. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket won in five sets over Bridgewater-Emery, rallying from an early 2-0 hole thanks to Lizzie Boschee’s 19 kills and 16 digs, plus Kam Ochsner logging 26 digs and three blocks. Kenlie Fridley had 28 assists in the Blackhawks’ win.

19 kills and 16 digs, plus logging 26 digs and three blocks. had 28 assists in the Blackhawks’ win. Kimball/White Lake was a five-set winner on Friday at Wessington Springs, with Dani Deffenbaugh posting 30 Kills and three blocks. Ryan Nielsen had 20 assists, 15 kills, and four aces and Madison Heath had 28 digs. Elena Brennan added six blocks for KWL (18-9). Avery Orth had 24 kills, five blocks and 26 digs for the Spartans (21-8), who had 40 assists from Alyssa Grohs.

posting 30 Kills and three blocks. had 20 assists, 15 kills, and four aces and had 28 digs. added six blocks for KWL (18-9). had 24 kills, five blocks and 26 digs for the Spartans (21-8), who had 40 assists from Tayah McGregor had eight kills and three blocks for McCook Central/Montrose to improve to 17-7 with a win over Canistota on Friday night in three sets. Aubree Kranz had a match-high 19 digs for MCM and Brianna Eve had 12 assists and two ace serves. Natalie Becker had 18 digs for the Hawks.

had eight kills and three blocks for McCook Central/Montrose to improve to 17-7 with a win over Canistota on Friday night in three sets. had a match-high 19 digs for MCM and had 12 assists and two ace serves. had 18 digs for the Hawks. McKenna Kocmich , of Avon, picked up career ace No. 100 on Friday night in a 3-1 win over Menno. She had four in the match, plus 30 set assists, while Courtney Sees had 15 kills and 21 digs for the Pirates (8-16). The Wolves had seven kills from Ashton Massey.

, of Avon, picked up career ace No. 100 on Friday night in a 3-1 win over Menno. She had four in the match, plus 30 set assists, while had 15 kills and 21 digs for the Pirates (8-16). The Wolves had seven kills from Miller earned a home sweep over Ethan on Friday night, with Ally Mullaney logging 12 kills and five block assists. Jaden Werdel had nine kills and Tyra Gates had 30 assists for the Rustlers, who are now 28-2.

logging 12 kills and five block assists. had nine kills and had 30 assists for the Rustlers, who are now 28-2. Elk Point-Jefferson earned a road win in four sets over Madison on Friday, with Bentley Kollbaum and Natalie Hewertz each posting 14 kills. Alyssa Chytka had a match-high 35 digs and Sophia Giorgio had 42 assists for the Huskies (21-8). Audrey Nelson had a match-high 23 kills and 15 digs for Madison (12-14).

and each posting 14 kills. had a match-high 35 digs and had 42 assists for the Huskies (21-8). had a match-high 23 kills and 15 digs for Madison (12-14). Martina DeBoer helped Scotland earn a 3-1 win over Corsica-Stickney with 11 kills, three blocks and 13 digs. Kailey Vitek had 16 set assists and 24 digs and Trinity Bietz had nine kills, 25 digs and four aces for the Highlanders (11-12). Ashley Lefers had 10 kills and 33 digs, while Sutten’s Eid had 28 assists, 14 digs and two ace serves for CS (6-18).

helped Scotland earn a 3-1 win over Corsica-Stickney with 11 kills, three blocks and 13 digs. had 16 set assists and 24 digs and had nine kills, 25 digs and four aces for the Highlanders (11-12). had 10 kills and 33 digs, while had 28 assists, 14 digs and two ace serves for CS (6-18). Coral Mason’s 24 kills and 19 digs powered Viborg-Hurley to a 3-1 win over Hanson. Denae Mach had 15 kills and 13 digs for the Cougars (16-12), while Hanson’s Annalyse Weber had 19 kills and 11 digs and Jalyn Kampshoff had 28 assists. Jersey Kampshoff added 18 digs and three assists for the Beavers.

Beresford def. Parker, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Madison, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23

Faith def. Potter County, 25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Webster Area, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 27-25, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23

Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10

Leola/Frederick Area def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18

Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15

Redfield def. Groton Area, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Bridgewater-Emery, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-12

Scotland def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-17, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18

Viborg-Hurley def. Hanson, 25-21, 24-26, 25-12, 25-19

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7

Wall def. Edgemont, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17

East-West Volleyball Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-16

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis, 25-16, 25-16

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-15

Brookings def. Sturgis, 25-15, 25-13

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-12

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19

Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-19, 19-25, 25-7

Spearfish def. Yankton, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14

Watertown def. Sturgis, 25-9, 25-12

Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23