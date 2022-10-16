Area volleyball Roundup for Oct. 15: Tripp-Delmont/Armour wins Thunder Nation Tournament – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — The regular season for high school volleyball is beginning to wind down in South Dakota. Here’s a look at the action from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Gracey Schatz helped lift Tripp-Delmont/Armour to a tournament win at the Thunder Nation tournament with 48 kills over five matches, including 21 kills in a three-set win over Andes Central/Dakota Christian. Megan Reiner added 41 kills for the Nighthawks over the five matches.

Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 24-26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8

Dakota XII Tournament

Canton def. Elk Point-Jefferson

Dakota Valley def. Canton

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area

Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-21, 27-25

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dell Rapids, 27-25, 9-25, 28-26

Lennox def. Vermillion

Lennox def. West Central

Madison def. Tri-Valley

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley

Tea Area def. Lennox

Tri-Valley def. Dell Rapids, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19

Tri-Valley def. West Central

Vermilion def. West Central

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Arlington def. Deubrook Area, 26-24, 25-22

Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-22

Castlewood def. Deubrook Area, 25-16, 25-12

Castlewood def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-15

Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-13, 19-25, 25-23

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook Area, 25-21, 25-17

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. De Smet, 25-18, 25-23

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-13

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-21

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook Area, 25-16, 25-15

Estelline-Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-12

Douglas Tournament

Belle Fourche def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-20

Belle Fourche def. Wall, 25-19, 25-9

Bison def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-4

Douglas def. Bennett County, 25-6, 25-11

Douglas def. Bison, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23

Douglas def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-20

Douglas def. Todd County, 25-7, 25-8

Jones County def. Bison, 16-25, 25-16, 27-25

Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 28-26, 27-25

Jones County def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-14

Jones County def. New Underwood, 25-12, 25-6

Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-21

Lemmo’s def. Wall, 27-25, 25-16

Wall def. Harding County, 18-25, 25-23, 25-13

Wall def. Pine Ridge, 25-16, 25-22

Heelan Classic Tournament

Bishop Heelan, Iowa, def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21-15, 23-21

Sioux Center, Iowa, def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-23, 21-15

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Cherokee Washington, Iowa, 21-14, 21-17

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. LeMars, Iowa, 21-12, 21-15

Milbank Tournament

Beresford def. Sisseton, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19

Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-15

Groton Area def. Beresford, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Groton Area def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-16

Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-7, 25-8

Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 27-29, 27-25, 25-21

Milbank def. Beresford, 25-11, 25-19

Milbank def. Hamlin, 28-26, 22-25, 25-23

Milbank def. Sisseton, 26-24, 25-23

Mobridge-Pollock def. Beresford, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23

Mobridge-Pollock def. Hamlin, 28-26, 22-25, 25-23

Mobridge-Pollock def. Milbank, 25-21, 25-20

Mobridge-Pollock def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-19

Sioux Valley def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-18, 25-12

Sioux Valley def. Groton Area, 25-16, 25-17

Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 25-18, 17-25, 25-14

Miller Invitational

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Dupree, 25-19, 25-9

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford Area, 25-8, 25-17

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-20, 25-18

Britton-Hecla def. Takini, 25-6, 25-23

Langford Area def. Takini, 25-8, 25-13

Miller def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-14, 25-14

Miller def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-7

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-19, 25-17

Miller def. Takini, 25-1, 25-8

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Langford Area, 25-17, 25-9

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Sully Buttes, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17

Sully Buttes def. Takini, 25-6, 25-13

Thunder Nation Tournament

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bridgewater-Emery, 27-25, 25-14

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-16, 25-13

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Lakota Tech, 25-19, 25-13

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-17

Centerville def. Colome, 25-18, 25-23

Centerville def. Marty, 25-7, 25-11

Colome def. Marty, 25-22, 25-12

Strike Tech def. Crow Creek, 25-14, 25-12

Strike Tech def. Going, 25-15, 25-16

Going to def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 25-13

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Centerville, 25-18, 25-17

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-15, 25-19

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty, 25-10, 25-7

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 26-24, 25-21

Viborg-Hurley def. Crow Creek, 25-11, 25-20

Viborg-Hurley def. Lakota Tech, 25-19, 25-20

Viborg-Hurley def. Going, 25-18, 25-17

Wessington Springs def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-22

Wessington Springs def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-17, 25-14

Wessington Springs def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-13, 25-21

Wessington Springs def. Viborg Hurley, 25-22, 25-22