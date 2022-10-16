Area volleyball Roundup for Oct. 15: Tripp-Delmont/Armour wins Thunder Nation Tournament – Mitchell Republic
MITCHELL — The regular season for high school volleyball is beginning to wind down in South Dakota. Here’s a look at the action from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 15.
- Gracey Schatz helped lift Tripp-Delmont/Armour to a tournament win at the Thunder Nation tournament with 48 kills over five matches, including 21 kills in a three-set win over Andes Central/Dakota Christian. Megan Reiner added 41 kills for the Nighthawks over the five matches.
- Elkton-Lake Benton’s Rachael Krog and Kailyn Drietz led the way for the Elks en route to a 3-1 showing at the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament. Krog posted 27 kills over the four matches, while Drietz added 24 of her own.
- Charlie Henderson had a team-best 10 kills and added three serves in a three-set win for Mobridge-Pollock against Milbank in the Championship match of the Milbank Tournament.
- Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Ella Griffin tallied 36 kills over four matches, while Maya Heinitz racked up 30 and added seven service aces.
- Castlewood posted three wins during the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament, led by Maddie Hornwho recorded 22 kills.
- During Colman-Egan’s 3-1 performance in the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament, Lanie Mousel had 68 set assists. She also recorded five block assists in a two-set win over Arlington.
Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 24-26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8
Dakota XII Tournament
Canton def. Elk Point-Jefferson
Dakota Valley def. Canton
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area
Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-21, 27-25
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dell Rapids, 27-25, 9-25, 28-26
Lennox def. Vermillion
Lennox def. West Central
Madison def. Tri-Valley
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley
Tea Area def. Lennox
Tri-Valley def. Dell Rapids, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19
Tri-Valley def. West Central
Vermilion def. West Central
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Arlington def. Deubrook Area, 26-24, 25-22
Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-22
Castlewood def. Deubrook Area, 25-16, 25-12
Castlewood def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-15
Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-13, 19-25, 25-23
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook Area, 25-21, 25-17
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. De Smet, 25-18, 25-23
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-18, 25-21
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook Area, 25-16, 25-15
Estelline-Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-12
Douglas Tournament
Belle Fourche def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-20
Belle Fourche def. Wall, 25-19, 25-9
Bison def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-4
Douglas def. Bennett County, 25-6, 25-11
Douglas def. Bison, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23
Douglas def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-20
Douglas def. Todd County, 25-7, 25-8
Jones County def. Bison, 16-25, 25-16, 27-25
Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 28-26, 27-25
Jones County def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-14
Jones County def. New Underwood, 25-12, 25-6
Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-21
Lemmo’s def. Wall, 27-25, 25-16
Wall def. Harding County, 18-25, 25-23, 25-13
Wall def. Pine Ridge, 25-16, 25-22
Heelan Classic Tournament
Bishop Heelan, Iowa, def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21-15, 23-21
Sioux Center, Iowa, def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-23, 21-15
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Cherokee Washington, Iowa, 21-14, 21-17
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. LeMars, Iowa, 21-12, 21-15
Milbank Tournament
Beresford def. Sisseton, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19
Great Plains Lutheran def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-15
Groton Area def. Beresford, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18
Groton Area def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-16
Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-7, 25-8
Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 27-29, 27-25, 25-21
Milbank def. Beresford, 25-11, 25-19
Milbank def. Hamlin, 28-26, 22-25, 25-23
Milbank def. Sisseton, 26-24, 25-23
Mobridge-Pollock def. Beresford, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23
Mobridge-Pollock def. Hamlin, 28-26, 22-25, 25-23
Mobridge-Pollock def. Milbank, 25-21, 25-20
Mobridge-Pollock def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-19
Sioux Valley def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-18, 25-12
Sioux Valley def. Groton Area, 25-16, 25-17
Sioux Valley def. Milbank, 25-18, 17-25, 25-14
Miller Invitational
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Dupree, 25-19, 25-9
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford Area, 25-8, 25-17
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-20, 25-18
Britton-Hecla def. Takini, 25-6, 25-23
Langford Area def. Takini, 25-8, 25-13
Miller def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-14, 25-14
Miller def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-7
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-19, 25-17
Miller def. Takini, 25-1, 25-8
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Langford Area, 25-17, 25-9
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Sully Buttes, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17
Sully Buttes def. Takini, 25-6, 25-13
Thunder Nation Tournament
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bridgewater-Emery, 27-25, 25-14
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-16, 25-13
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Lakota Tech, 25-19, 25-13
Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-17
Centerville def. Colome, 25-18, 25-23
Centerville def. Marty, 25-7, 25-11
Colome def. Marty, 25-22, 25-12
Strike Tech def. Crow Creek, 25-14, 25-12
Strike Tech def. Going, 25-15, 25-16
Going to def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 25-13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Centerville, 25-18, 25-17
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-15, 25-19
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty, 25-10, 25-7
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 26-24, 25-21
Viborg-Hurley def. Crow Creek, 25-11, 25-20
Viborg-Hurley def. Lakota Tech, 25-19, 25-20
Viborg-Hurley def. Going, 25-18, 25-17
Wessington Springs def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-22
Wessington Springs def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-17, 25-14
Wessington Springs def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-13, 25-21
Wessington Springs def. Viborg Hurley, 25-22, 25-22
