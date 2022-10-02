Area volleyball Roundup for Oct. 1: Burke wins four times at Great Plains Conference tournament – Mitchell Republic
The volleyball season is in full swing, and many teams around the state competed over the weekend. Here’s a look at the action:
- Sunny Hesby picked up 17 set assists, 21 digs and three service aces for Sioux Valley in a straight-set win over Beresford.
- Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly tallied 28 kills, four blocks and 25 digs in a five-set win over Sioux Falls Chrisitian.
- Burke libero Elle Johnson recorded her 1,000th career dig during the Great Plains Conference tournament, tallying 47 total during the four matches.
- Corsica-Stickney’s Payton DeLange racked up 37 kills during five matches, including 14 in a three-set win over Avon where she added 13 digs, as well.
- McKenna Komich had 13 service aces over three matches for Avon, including 11 aces against Centerville in a two-set win.
Chardon, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 26-24
Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Marshall def. Brookings, 25-5, 25-6, 25-11
McCook def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-14
Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11, 18-16
Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
Rapid City Central def. Torrington, 25-22, 25-14
Rapid City Stevens def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-21
Rapid City Stevens def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-16
Rapid City Stevens def. Sidney, Neb. 25-22, 25-20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10
Sioux Valley def. Beresford, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17
St. Francis Indian def. Takini, 25-18, 25-21
My jacket def. Lower Brule, 25-11, 26-24
Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17
Great Plains Conference tournament
Burke def. Avon, 25-10, 25-6
Burke def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-18
Burke def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-5, 25-6
Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-17
Corsica-Stickney def. Avon, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24
Corsica-Stickney def. Colome, 25-15, 22-25, 27-25
Corsica-Stickney def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-16
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-18
Lead-Deadwood tournament
Bison def. Wall, 25-21, 25-23
Gordon-Rushville, Neb. def. Kadoka Area, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17
Kadoka Area def. Harding County, 25-22, 25-16
Kadoka Area def. Newell, 25-16, 20-25, 25-9
Wall def. Kadoka Area, 25-22, 25-22
Redfield tournament
Belle Fourche def. Timber Lake, 27-25, 25-16
Belle Fourche def. Webster Area, 25-8, 25-17
Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-9, 25-1
Florence/Henry def. Webster Area, 25-8, 25-13
Miller def. Florence/Henry, 17-25, 27-25, 25-15
Miller def. Redfield, 25-20, 25-14
Miller def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-4, 25-10
Potter County def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-13
Redfield def. Belle Fource, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24
Redfield def. Timber Lake, 25-20, 25-14
Timber Lake def. Potter County 25-15, 25-21
Warner def. Miller, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
Warner def. Potter County, 25-8, 25-14
Warner def. Redfield, 25-11, 25-10
Warner def. Webster Area, 25-12, 25-8
Webster Area def. Potter County, 27-25, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington tournament
Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 25-23, 25-18
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 14-25, 25-22
Iroquois/Lake Preston def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24
James Valley Christian def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-16
Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 29-27, 25-11
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 26-24
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-12
Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-13, 25-13
