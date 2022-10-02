Area volleyball Roundup for Oct. 1: Burke wins four times at Great Plains Conference tournament – Mitchell Republic

The volleyball season is in full swing, and many teams around the state competed over the weekend. Here’s a look at the action:

Sunny Hesby picked up 17 set assists, 21 digs and three service aces for Sioux Valley in a straight-set win over Beresford.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Bergen Reilly tallied 28 kills, four blocks and 25 digs in a five-set win over Sioux Falls Chrisitian.

Burke libero Elle Johnson recorded her 1,000th career dig during the Great Plains Conference tournament, tallying 47 total during the four matches.

Corsica-Stickney's Payton DeLange racked up 37 kills during five matches, including 14 in a three-set win over Avon where she added 13 digs, as well.

McKenna Komich had 13 service aces over three matches for Avon, including 11 aces against Centerville in a two-set win.

Chardon, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 26-24

Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Marshall def. Brookings, 25-5, 25-6, 25-11

McCook def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11, 18-16

Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22

Rapid City Central def. Torrington, 25-22, 25-14

Rapid City Stevens def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-21

Rapid City Stevens def. North Platte, 25-23, 25-16

Rapid City Stevens def. Sidney, Neb. 25-22, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10

Sioux Valley def. Beresford, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17

St. Francis Indian def. Takini, 25-18, 25-21

My jacket def. Lower Brule, 25-11, 26-24

Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-17

Great Plains Conference tournament

Burke def. Avon, 25-10, 25-6

Burke def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-18

Burke def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-5, 25-6

Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-17

Corsica-Stickney def. Avon, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24

Corsica-Stickney def. Colome, 25-15, 22-25, 27-25

Corsica-Stickney def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-16

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-18

Lead-Deadwood tournament

Bison def. Wall, 25-21, 25-23

Gordon-Rushville, Neb. def. Kadoka Area, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17

Kadoka Area def. Harding County, 25-22, 25-16

Kadoka Area def. Newell, 25-16, 20-25, 25-9

Wall def. Kadoka Area, 25-22, 25-22

Redfield tournament

Belle Fourche def. Timber Lake, 27-25, 25-16

Belle Fourche def. Webster Area, 25-8, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-9, 25-1

Florence/Henry def. Webster Area, 25-8, 25-13

Miller def. Florence/Henry, 17-25, 27-25, 25-15

Miller def. Redfield, 25-20, 25-14

Miller def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-4, 25-10

Potter County def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-13

Redfield def. Belle Fource, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24

Redfield def. Timber Lake, 25-20, 25-14

Timber Lake def. Potter County 25-15, 25-21

Warner def. Miller, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19

Warner def. Potter County, 25-8, 25-14

Warner def. Redfield, 25-11, 25-10

Warner def. Webster Area, 25-12, 25-8

Webster Area def. Potter County, 27-25, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington tournament

Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 25-23, 25-18

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 14-25, 25-22

Iroquois/Lake Preston def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24

James Valley Christian def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-16

Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 29-27, 25-11

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 26-24

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-12

Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-13, 25-13