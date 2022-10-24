Area state soccer playoff schedule – Butler County Times-Gazette

By Charles Chaney

All of your favorite soccer teams are set to begin the 2022 KSHSAA Playoffs this week with a handful of them having home matches to start the season.

Below are the Class 5A and Class 4A schedules for all your soccer teams in Butler County.

Regional Finals are historically two days after the regionals. Dates are subject to change. All times are local.

Class 5A

West Regional #2

Monday, Oct. 24

Play-in game: Well. 18 Great Bend (2-14) vs. No. 17 Valley Center (3-12-1) at Stryker

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Well. 10 Andover (8-6-2) at No. 7 Hays (10-5-1), 4 p.m

Play-in Winner at No. 2 Emporia (14-2), 6:15 pm

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship game at highest seed remaining.

West Regional #4

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Well. 13 Eisenhower (5-10-1) at No. 4 Andover Central (13-2-1), 6 p.m

Well. 12 Hutchinson (6-10) at No. 5 Goddard (11-5), 6 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 27

Winners at highest seed remaining.

Class 4A

West Regional #1

Monday, Oct. 24

PLAY-IN: Well. 17 Circle (0-15) at No. 16 Cair Paravel (0-10), 4:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Play-in Winner at No. 1 Buhler (15-1), 6 p.m

Well. 9 Mulvane (7-9) at No. 8 Topeka Hayden (7-8-1)

Thursday, Oct. 27

Winners at highest seed remaining.

West Regional #2

Monday, Oct. 24

Well. 10 Wichita Classical (6-10) at No. 7 at Berean Academy (7-8-1), 4 p.m

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Well. 15 El Dorado (1-14-1) at No. 2 Independence (14-1-1), 4 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 27

Winners at highest seed remaining.

West Regional #3

Monday, Oct. 24

Well. 14 Elyria Christian (2-10-2) at No. 3 Rose Hill (11-4-1), 7 p.m

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Well. 11 Wichita Trinity (5-9-2) at No. 6 Winfield (9-7), 4:30 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 27

Winners at highest seed remaining.

West Regional #4

Well. 13 Chanute (4-11-1) at No. 4 Augusta (11-5), 6 p.m

Well. 12 McPherson (5-11) at No. 5 Field at Kindley (9-5-1), 6 p.m

Thursday, Oct. 27

Winners at highest seed remaining.