Area sports: Golf state championships under way – Salisbury Post

From staff reports

SOUTHERN PINES — East Rowan junior Hannah Waddell shot 18-over 90 on the first day of the two-round 3A State Championships and is in 22nd place.

Waddell made five pars and nine bogeys. She had three double bogeys and one triple.

Waddell shot 46 on the back side, which she played first, and 44 on the front at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.

South Rowan junior Kassidy Sechler shot 57-57 — 114. She’s in 71st place.

Sechler made six bogeys, six double bogeys and three triples. There’s no double-par rule for state championships and she had three rough holes that hurt her score.

Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews shot 1-over 73 and leads by a shot over Hibriten’s Trinity White and Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter.

Mathews is trying to win her third straight championship.

The team competition is up for grabs with Fike leading a group of five teams by four shots or less.

• JACKSON SPRINGS — Gray Stone’s Hannah Lineberry shot 52-45 — 97 in the first round of the 1A/2A State Championships on the Red Course at Foxfire.

Lineberry, a sophomore from Salisbury, made a birdie, two pars, nine bogeys, 2 double bogeys and three triples and had an “8” on No. 18.

At 25-over, Lineberry is tied for 27th.

Christ the King’s Malerie Lague holds a four-shot lead for individual honors.

While Lague shot even par, she had a roller-coaster round that included six birdies, with four in a row.

Newton-Conover has a 13-shot lead in the team scoring.

• In the 4A Championships, Pinehurst No. 6, Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisill shot 5-under 67, one of the best rounds in the history of the tournament. Myers Park has a four-shot lead in the team competition.

• North Hills freshman Reese Merrell, who shot 40 at Corbin Hills in a nine-hole match this season, played in the NCISAA state tournament on Monday.

HS girls tennis

The dual team state Playoffs resume today with second-round action.

Top-seeded Salisbury (16-0) hosts No. 8 seed Shelby (12-2) in a 2A matchup.

In 3A, 10th-seeded Carson (13-2) plays at No. 2 seed Franklin (15-0).

In 1A, third-seeded Gray Stone (14-2) is home against No. 11 seed Queen’s Grant (8-7).

•••

First-round pairings are set for the 2A individual state championships that will be held in Holly Springs on Oct. 28-29.

Salisbury’s Kate Burton, Midwest Regional champ, will play East Rutherford’s Willa Gettys in the first round.

In doubles, Salisbury’s Millie Wymbs/Cora Wymbs, will play West Lincoln’s Chloe Norman/Bailey Huss and Salisbury’s Lucy Barr/Abbey Lawson will play Greene Central’s Kristen Cole/Rylee Greene.

HS volleyball

East Rowan and West Rowan will play in the second round of the 3A state Playoffs tonight.

Seeded 13th, East is on the road at fourth-seeded North Henderson (23-3), a perennial power.

The Mustangs (20-5) are coming off their first playoff win in a generation and the eighth in school history.

Second-seeded West Rowan (22-3) has won a lot of playoff games in recent years and will take on 18th-seeded Hickory (11-3).

Hickory is probably better than its record and its seed would indicate. It plays in a strong volleyball league with North Iredell and Fred T. Foard, among others.

HS softball

West Rowan senior Karsen Simpson has committed to Emory & Henry, a Division II school in southwestern Virginia.

HS football

AL Brown hosts Concord in jayvee football at 6:30 pm on Thursday.

Friday’s varsity game at Concord will have a 7 pm kickoff.

SAC football

Next for Catawba is a trip to Barton on Saturday to take on former Catawba head Coach Chip Hester’s team.

Malcolm Wilson (North Rowan) has gotten into seven games for the Bulldogs as a backup running back. He has 7 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Gabe Hinceman (East Rowan) has bulked up to 195 pounds during his time with the Bulldogs. He has five catches for 46 yards this season.

Linebacker Christian Bennett (East Rowan) has been in on 43 tackles and is one of the leaders for Catawba.

Mars Hill linebacker Jabril Norman (Salisbury) has 28 tackles, including seven tackles for loss.

Limestone kick returner Jelani Baker was SAC Special Teams Player of the Week for his touchdown against Catawba on Saturday.

College football

Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill has announced that fourth-year head football Coach Will Healy has been relieved of his duties. Charlotte is currently 1-7.

“We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Hill. “They made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations.”

As the 49ers head coach, Healy had a 15-24 record, including a 10-14 mark in Conference USA play. He led the 49ers to their first Bowl game in his first season in 2019.

The 49ers have named Offensive line Coach Pete Rossomando as the interim head coach.

College soccer

Catawba’s women edged host Anderson 1-0 on Katie Beck’s goal in the 67th minute on Saturday afternoon at Trojan Stadium.

McCanless Couples Golf

On a beautiful, sunny Sunday, Ralph Carver, Calvin Smith, P-daber and Claude Honeycutt took first place.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Steve & Lynn Massingo took second.

•••

In the end of the season Couples Event, an 18-hole Captain’s Choice, the team of Camden Snow, Susan Wydner and Ty & Beverly Cobb took first place.

Longest Putt was won by Wydner.

Azalee Huneycutt and Claude Honeycutt won closest to the pin prizes.